Police targeting driving offences in Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan shires this June lone weekend

By Newsroom
June 6 2023 - 10:00am
New Highway Patrol Sergeant Adam Cornish will be out and about on the June long weekend watching driver behaviour. Picture supplied
Motorists across the Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Council areas are being reminded to drive safely over the King's Birthday long weekend as double demerit points come into force.

