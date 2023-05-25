Officers' bravery, service recognised at police awards

The service and bravery of local police has been recognised at the Central West Police District Awards day.
Continual service was recognised, and efforts against organised crime, drug trafficking, terrorism, domestic violence, health emergencies, and natural disaster responses were listed among the honours.
Central West Police District Commander, Superintendent Brendan Gorman, said the day was about the bravery of men and women who dedicated their lives to service.
"Police and emergency personnel on a daily basis place their lives to bring safety and security to us. We are forever in their debt," he said.
"From the earlier hours of the morning to the latest hours of night they have answered our calls in most dangerous circumstances."
The presentation took place in the Orange Uniting Church and opened with a performance from the Canobolas Highland Pipe Band.
Senior Constable Emma Byrne, who was raised in Parkes, was among those recognised for bravery in her unit's response to the Lindt Cafe siege in 2014.
Constable Huw Moore, Forbes, was presented with two Western Region Certificates of Merit for his life-saving efforts in performing CPR.
Honours included the National Medal, NSW Police Media, NSW Police Medallion, Commissioner's Long Service Award, and Warrant of Appointment, and Central West Police District Commander Certificate of Appreciation.
Forbes and Parkes recipients were:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.