What's happening in and around Parkes

JUNIOR SCIENTISTS
Tuesday, May 30
Students in Year 3-6, Parkes Shire Library wants you to join them for some fizzing, bubbling fun with science! Junior Scientists after school activity is on Tuesday, 30 May 2023 , 4pm - 5pm. Bookings are open now. Spaces are strictly limited and in-person bookings are essential. For more information, phone Parkes Library on 6861 2309.
AUTHOR TALK
Wednesday, May 31
Join Parkes Shire Library for this special author talk with local children's author Joy Paddison, on the publication of her new book "Milla and the Magic Springs". This event is free, and it's on from 6pm to 7.30pm. Call the library on 68612309to book.
HEAVY VEHICLE BREAKFAST
June 8
Registrations are now open for this year's heavy vehicle breakfast, with a focus on heavy vehicle access, driver fatigue, emerging technology, enforcement procedures and much more. The event is at the Forbes Inn and will start at 6.30am with breakfast. The official program starts at 7am. The event will finish at 11.30am. To register phone 6861 2364 or go onto the council's facebook page for the link.
PEAK HILL ARTS AND CRAFT EXHIBITION
June 10-11
The 50th anniversary Peak Hill Arts and Craft exhibition is fast approaching, with an array of exhibitors and demonstrations booked in. The official opening is at the Leisure Centre at 6pm on June 9, and a big weekend follows. You'll find mosaics, knitting, weaving, crochet and spinning; patchwork and sewing; felt making and products; lead-lighting; leaf-dying; silver jewellery making and more. Parkes Car Club will have a display near the Commercial Gardens, you can enjoy Devonshire tea or hot soup at the Leisure Centre, pick up books at the Men's Shed AIF hall or browse markets.
PICNIC RACES
Saturday, June 10
Come along and be a part of the fashions, fun, and festivities that make the June long weekend in Parkes the social highlight of the year! At the Parkes Picnic Races, there will be loads of entertainment with a great day of racing, fun and the popular Fashions on the Field. The racecourse provides a full bar and betting facilities along with a range of catering services available on course throughout the day. Tickets online through 123tix.com.au
FROST AND FIRE
Saturday, June 17
As temps reach frosty lows, warm up and chill out around toasty fire buckets by the Forbes ski dam, indulge in some hearty food and boutique brews, while enjoying the sounds of Australian renowned musicians, local talent, memorable live entertainment and Wiradjuri cultural performances. This year's special guests are not to be missed ... Sneaky Sound System! It's all on at the ski dam from 4pm to 10pm. Tickets online through 123tix.com.au
