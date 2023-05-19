St Joseph's: a small school with a big heart Advertising Feature

St Joseph's Catholic Primary school provides an all-round education for children of the Eugowra district.

On November 14, 2022, the town of Eugowra was hit by a record-breaking flood which included the buildings and grounds of St Joseph's School. The entire school was destroyed along with all physical records and resources.



At the commencement of term one this year, students were accommodated in three temporary demountable classrooms and the administration located in St Joseph's Community Hall. The internal structures of the original school buildings are being rebuilt during the year.

For families looking at schools for 2024, we run two programs to assist in preparation for Kindergarten: Little Joeys Transition in term three and Junior Joeys Orientation in term four.

St Joseph's students celebrating Catholic Schools Week. Picture supplied

Our Infants children follow a Ready for Learning Program in term one, which gives them a solid foundation for being prepared to learn. This involves occupational therapy activities to promote core strength, correct pencil grip and body awareness. They also learn mindfulness to calm their bodies and brains and be ready to settle into the work program learning sounds, basic number facts and learning about the world around them.

Being part of a small school provides many opportunities for our children in all areas of the curriculum including intensive learning in numeracy and literacy, technology and science, history and geography, music, arts and sport. All of this is underpinned by Christ's teachings through the Gospel values.

A combination of the traditional values, respect and an eagerness to learn, along with the aids of modern technology, allows our students to be provided with a well-rounded education and supported in many aspects of their young lives.

We are proud of our history, our student achievements and we are excited about the future of education.



St Joseph's Catholic Primary School is a co-educational, faith-filled Christian community providing a comprehensive education for the individual child.

St Joseph's is a small rural K-6 school, structured into three classes - K/Years 1/2, Years 3/4 and Years 5/6.



Our staff and students are supported by the special needs learning support team and specialist consultants from the Bathurst Catholic Education Office, which allows us to cater for all students regardless of their academic ability.



Find out more

To find out more about what St Joseph's Catholic Primary School can offer your child and your family, visit stjosephseugowra.catholic.edu.au, phone (02) 6859 2485 or email stjosephseugowra@bth.catholic.edu.au.