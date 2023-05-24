Trundle Central School offers innovative curriculum in a caring environment Advertising Feature

Trundle Central School provides an innovative curriculum that allows every student to reach their potential and feel valued at school.



Our core values of respect, excellence and care are reflected in the compassion and care staff and students display for each other, and the school's inclusive nature.

The school offers students in High School up to eight additional electives each semester. Examples this year range from drone making and operation, small engine maintenance, to craft activities and fishing.



These additional activities allow students to gain the skills and attitude necessary to progress into employment and complement the core curriculum through increased levels of student attendance and motivation.

Our school is focusing on improving access to the creative arts with dance and choir added this year.

Consistent high standards of student behaviour are a feature of Trundle Central School. All students understand the high expectations of the school and work consistently to achieve these standards or exceed. A validation of our school culture is the number of students and staff who travel by bus from larger towns to attend our school.

Innovative pastoral care is a feature of our school. A focus on maintaining positive mental health through innovative programs and partnerships with government and non-government agencies is custom and practice at our school.



Indeed, our school was a leader in integrating therapy animals into the school environment. A recent addition to our road safety program has been providing professional driving lessons to Stage 6 students.

The infants/primary classes have lower numbers. This gives students the best start in their educational journey, especially in literacy and numeracy development.

Student access to technology is a feature of the school and this year we have had a significant upgrade. Classrooms have at least one interactive television for enhanced lesson delivery.



Every student has individual access to a laptop across both primary and secondary. The school also has enough computers in our two computer labs to allow individual access. The school has virtual reality headsets, 3D printers and photography and short-filmmaking facilities. Connected classrooms are a feature of the school, allowing students to interact with their peers locally and internationally.

Year 11 and 12 is delivered via video conference through the Western Access Program. This is a partnership involving four other central schools and allows our students to study a wide range of subjects. Each student is allocated a co-teacher at the school who either works with students individually or in small groups to ensure students have the maximum opportunity for success.