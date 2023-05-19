Parkes Christian School is experiencing a surge in student enrolments, prompting the school to encourage early enrolment for the 2024 and 2025 school years.
With a current enrolment of more than 300 students from Kindergarten to Year 12, the school has grown significantly from just 200 students four years ago. The influx is across all year groups, with record numbers of students enrolling in Kindergarten and Year 7 in 2023.
To manage this rapid growth, Parkes Christian School is now taking enrolment applications for Kindergarten and Year 7 students for the 2024 and 2025 school years.
School Principal, Glen Westcott, emphasised the importance of maintaining a small-school environment while accommodating this growth.
"We have made a tough decision to limit our class sizes from this point forward - this includes enrolling only 50 students in Year 7, split across two classes," Mr Westcott said.
Mr Westcott also encouraged parents of students in any year group thinking of enrolling at Parkes Christian School to apply as soon as possible, with multiple classes nearing capacity.
While some may question the decision to limit enrolments, Mr Westcott stressed that it is important to retain a small-school feel.
"We are still small enough that we are able to get to know each student and cater for their individual needs," he said.
"We are big enough to have friendly competition in the classroom, all the HSC subjects that other schools offer, sporting teams, school musicals, bands - the list goes on.
"But we are small enough that everyone can be involved and create a really wonderful sense of community."
To find out more about the application process or to book a tour of the school, parents are encouraged to phone the school office on (02) 6862 4164 or email administration@parkescs.nsw.edu.au. An online enrolment application form is also available at parkescs.nsw.edu.au/enrolment.
Parkes Public School is the oldest and largest primary school in the growing township of Parkes with a current enrolment of 420 students from Kindergarten to Year 6.
Our school motto, 'Strive for Success', reflects the attitude of our students and staff towards all aspects of our school, including academic growth, extracurricular efforts and personal goals.
We offer a balanced curriculum of academic, cultural and sporting programs with a strong focus on the core subjects of English and mathematics.
All children receive personalised educational opportunities.
Our enthusiastic and dedicated staff operate under the School Excellence Framework and the What Works Best in Practice guidelines, which are supported by ongoing professional development, and innovative practices are embraced.
Our school maintains a strong wellbeing focus, with our core values being respect, responsibility and safety.
Parents and children are welcome to attend our open day on Saturday, May 27 from 11am. Entry via the Kindergarten Hill Street gate.
Kindergarten 2024 enrolment information will be provided along with a tour of the school. Please phone our friendly office staff on (02) 6862 1702 for further information.
The Parkes Public School transition-to-school program (Preps) begins on Tuesday, August 22.
When you enrol your child at Parkes Public School, you will be given a date for a pre-kinder interview where you will receive all the necessary information about our Preps program.
For more information, please visit parkes-p.schools.nsw.gov.au, email parkes-p.school@det.nsw.edu.au, or follow us on Facebook.
St Joseph's Catholic Primary school provides an all-round education for children of the Eugowra district.
On November 14, 2022, the town of Eugowra was hit by a record-breaking flood which included the buildings and grounds of St Joseph's School. The entire school was destroyed along with all physical records and resources.
At the commencement of term one this year, students were accommodated in three temporary demountable classrooms and the administration located in St Joseph's Community Hall. The internal structures of the original school buildings are being rebuilt during the year.
For families looking at schools for 2024, we run two programs to assist in preparation for Kindergarten: Little Joeys Transition in term three and Junior Joeys Orientation in term four.
Our Infants children follow a Ready for Learning Program in term one, which gives them a solid foundation for being prepared to learn. This involves occupational therapy activities to promote core strength, correct pencil grip and body awareness. They also learn mindfulness to calm their bodies and brains and be ready to settle into the work program learning sounds, basic number facts and learning about the world around them.
Being part of a small school provides many opportunities for our children in all areas of the curriculum including intensive learning in numeracy and literacy, technology and science, history and geography, music, arts and sport. All of this is underpinned by Christ's teachings through the Gospel values.
A combination of the traditional values, respect and an eagerness to learn, along with the aids of modern technology, allows our students to be provided with a well-rounded education and supported in many aspects of their young lives.
We are proud of our history, our student achievements and we are excited about the future of education.
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School is a co-educational, faith-filled Christian community providing a comprehensive education for the individual child.
St Joseph's is a small rural K-6 school, structured into three classes - K/Years 1/2, Years 3/4 and Years 5/6.
Our staff and students are supported by the special needs learning support team and specialist consultants from the Bathurst Catholic Education Office, which allows us to cater for all students regardless of their academic ability.
To find out more about what St Joseph's Catholic Primary School can offer your child and your family, visit stjosephseugowra.catholic.edu.au, phone (02) 6859 2485 or email stjosephseugowra@bth.catholic.edu.au.
Parkes High School staff are committed to achieving excellence in teaching and learning.
We offer an inclusive and comprehensive education for all students underpinned by high expectations setting the foundations for our students' future success.
We are proud of our consistently outstanding achievements in post-school options with high success in university offers and employment.
We know, value and care for each student through our continued focus on providing extensive wellbeing programs.
Our students are widely recognised for their achievements in academic, sports, cultural and social pursuits.
We have built strong relationships with our agricultural community and continue to build on our successes in agricultural competitions. Our school is committed to continued investment in developing our future agricultural leaders.
Extensive investment in technology, learning environments and school renewal ensures our school is at the forefront of 21st-century learning.
Our student body is led by outstanding young adults who are invested in improving outcomes for all students.
We encourage you to visit our school to see firsthand the rich experiences we provide in a safe, respectful and responsible learning environment. See parkes-h.schools.nsw.gov.au.