Enrolments booming at Parkes Christian School Advertising Feature

Parkes Christian School Principal Glen Westcott says it is important the school remain small enough so that everyone can be involved and to create a really wonderful sense of community. Picture supplied

Parkes Christian School is experiencing a surge in student enrolments, prompting the school to encourage early enrolment for the 2024 and 2025 school years.



With a current enrolment of more than 300 students from Kindergarten to Year 12, the school has grown significantly from just 200 students four years ago. The influx is across all year groups, with record numbers of students enrolling in Kindergarten and Year 7 in 2023.

To manage this rapid growth, Parkes Christian School is now taking enrolment applications for Kindergarten and Year 7 students for the 2024 and 2025 school years.



School Principal, Glen Westcott, emphasised the importance of maintaining a small-school environment while accommodating this growth.

"We have made a tough decision to limit our class sizes from this point forward - this includes enrolling only 50 students in Year 7, split across two classes," Mr Westcott said.

Mr Westcott also encouraged parents of students in any year group thinking of enrolling at Parkes Christian School to apply as soon as possible, with multiple classes nearing capacity.

While some may question the decision to limit enrolments, Mr Westcott stressed that it is important to retain a small-school feel.



"We are still small enough that we are able to get to know each student and cater for their individual needs," he said.



"We are big enough to have friendly competition in the classroom, all the HSC subjects that other schools offer, sporting teams, school musicals, bands - the list goes on.



"But we are small enough that everyone can be involved and create a really wonderful sense of community."