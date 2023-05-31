Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News

Health precinct master plan to be placed on display

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
May 31 2023 - 10:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parkes Council is placing its Health Precinct Masterplan on public exhibition.
Parkes Council is placing its Health Precinct Masterplan on public exhibition.

"It's one of those build it and they will come situations," Parkes Shire deputy mayor Neil Westcott said of the council's Health Precinct Masterplan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Fisher

Andrew Fisher

Regional Editor

A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.