Health precinct master plan to be placed on display

"It's one of those build it and they will come situations," Parkes Shire deputy mayor Neil Westcott said of the council's Health Precinct Masterplan.
The council voted, at its May meeting, to place the plan on display for public comment.
"It shows once again Parkes Shire is out there thinking out in front, taking the big picture and everyone involved should be commended," Cr Westcott said.
The Precinct plan focuses on the land surrounding the Lachlan Health Service, Parkes Hospital.
Plan authors Destravis Group say the attraction and retention of key health workers, either through upskilling existing residents or bringing new people and businesses to Parkes is a strong focus of this plan.
"Challenges arise from an ageing population and workforce pressures," Destravis say.
"This, coupled with the need to ensure continued and improved access to health care services for both ageing persons, as well as for families, are the key challenges facing Parkes into the future.
"This Precinct Master Plan provides an opportunity to cater for targeted interventions to manage these challenges," they say.
Speaking about the plan Parkes Council general manager Kent Boyd described it as "very important perhaps not for the town today or tyomorrow but going into the future".
"There's an opportunity to build a footprint for the expansion of health services for the region," Mr Boyd said.
The principles of the plan are:
"We've been working cooperatively with Western Local Heath District who have been very participating in this," Mr Boyd said.
"I believe this is an excellent opportunity for the health requirements of not only Parkes but the region, creating the footprint then creates the opportunity for this to expand," he said.
Council voted to accept the plan in principle, put it on exhibition for 28 days, receiving the comments before coming back to Council and working with Western NSW Local Health to see what can be done to action the plan.
"The site for the hospital was chosen with this concept in mind," Parkes mayor Cr Ken Keith said.
"At the moment there's a lot of pressure in trying to get additional staff and services provided at the hospital and we're still aware of the community's desire to get maternity back," he said.
"If we can get some additional accommodation built on the site next to the hospital where midwife nurses can stay and doctors could stay and specialists could stay when they come to visit, we're able to grow the services that can be delivered at that wonderful new hospital," Cr Keith said.
Council's proposed option for the health precinct focuses on establishing the core of the precinct to the south-west of the Parkes Hospital, on the hospital site.
This leaves the area to the North free as open space.
In various council workshops this option was preferred as it provides a contiguous connection to the hospital, avoids the possible conflict with the Southern Ring Road (Morrissey Way), provides off-street connectivity for accommodation, training facilities, therapy rooms etc and is more consistent with the Middleton Masterplan.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
