Council secures $4m funding

Parkes Shire Council has secured $4,034,244 in NSW Government funding under round 9 of the Resources for Regions grant program. Six community and infrastructure grant projects across the Parkes Shire were announced as part of the Resources for Regions grant program including:
Council wishes to advise that the Draft Parkes Shire Operational Plan and Budget 2023-24 is now on public exhibition.
The Operational Plan is adopted before the beginning of each financial year and details the services, projects, programs, and events that Council is proposing to undertake in 2023-24, in order to deliver on the various objectives outlined in the Delivery Program, which are in turned aligned with the four strategic outcomes in Council's Community Strategic Plan.
Join us for the Central West NSW Heavy Vehicle Breakfast Forum at the Forbes Inn on Thursday 8 June 2023 from 6.30am - 11.30am. This event is co-hosted by Parkes Shire Council, Forbes Shire Council and Lachlan Shire Council. For more information and to register, visit Council's website.
Local groups and organisations are encouraged to enhance their musical, cultural, and artistic endeavours by applying for a Parkes Shire Council Cultural Grant.
The aim of Council's cultural grants program is to encourage and support the development of local community organisations, services and strategies which make a positive contribution to the community and cultural life of the Shire. Applications close Friday 2 June 2023. To find out more and apply, visit Council's website.
