Parkes Champion-Post
Home/Comment

Speak up, reach out the message from Member for Orange

By Phil Donato, Member for Orange
Updated May 17 2023 - 3:06pm, first published 1:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phil Donato (left) and colleagues Rebecca Hawkins (Centre), and Jessica Morgan (right); unified in support of Do It For Dolly Day, all wearing blue for the anti-bullying initiative.
Phil Donato (left) and colleagues Rebecca Hawkins (Centre), and Jessica Morgan (right); unified in support of Do It For Dolly Day, all wearing blue for the anti-bullying initiative.

BE KIND, SPEAK UP AND REACH OUT

Much of my advocacy centres around mental health, suicide awareness and prevention. Last week I visited the R U Ok? Conversation Convoy in Orange, as it travels to regional communities around the country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.