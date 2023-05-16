Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News

The Salvos are here to help, Red Shield Appeal makes it possible

Updated May 17 2023 - 8:41am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wendy Broome and Judy Brown at the Salvos Store.
Wendy Broome and Judy Brown at the Salvos Store.

This week is Red Shield Appeal, and the need in our community is as real as ever.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.