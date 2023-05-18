This week's junior rugby league news: road trips to Grenfell, Forbes

Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League travelled to Grenfell and Forbes on Saturday 13, May where Parkes White took on The Grenfell Goannas and Parkes Blue took on The Forbes Magpies.
U7s White
Central West Memorial U7s White went road tripping early again Saturday morning to Grenfell for the 3rd round of the competition. On arrival Grenfell only had 5 players and the Parkes boys offered their services to fill in for Grenfell to make both teams even for a good game of footy,
The Parkes boys showed they picked up where they left off in West Wyalong the round before with a comprehensive 8 try win. 3 Parkes players all registered Hatricks with Knox Calabro, Hudson Gavin and Bexley Gaffey, Emrys Cassidy getting across the line twice and single tries to Gus Walker, Obie Medlyn and Jaxson Morrison.
The ball running was led this week by Chayse Marytn, Clay Milson and new player Ryda Hando who were all very unlucky not to score only being tagged just short of the line. The Parkes boys have been working extremely hard on their defence and once again the tagging was led by Quincy Milson, Oden Hando and by far the best defender for his age group Bruce Burt, who I will be taking to Sydney next week to teach the Dragons to tackle.
A massive welcome to the two new players Ryda and Oden Hando who played extremely well in their first games for the Spacemen. Our man of the match was decided upon to be Jaxson Morrison in his first game back for 2023 as he was involved in everything.
U10s White
Andrew Thomas Building/Bogan Gate Pub U10s White travelled to Grenfell and unfortunately went down 60-10.
U10s Blue
Andrew Thomas Building/Bogan Gate Pub U10s travelled to Forbes and unfortunately went down 48-10.
U11LT White
MP Homes & Design U11s League tag White delivered an impressive performance on Saturday, with the Parkes defence line starring as they beat Grenfell 40-10 at Lawson Oval.
Within the opening seconds, Emily Wild made a breakthrough for Ruby Galvin to put the first points on the scoreboard. A great attack from Ruby Galvin and back up from dummy half Pippa MacGregor saw Charli Milne gracefully weave through Grenfell defence to score for Parkes. With a strong run from Addison Wild set Charli Milne up for her second try. Grenfell fired back and scored. Charli Milne took advantage of a mistake from Grenfell to step around five defenders and score her third try. Parkes continued to push the ball down their end and Pippa MacGregor scored an amazing try just seconds before half time to take the score 24-4.
Second half and the girls continued to impress with their ball skills, tags and playing as a team. Charli Milne and Emily Wild found the try lines to take the final score 40-10.
U12s White
K & H Constructions U12s White had a bye this week.
U12s Blue
K & H Constructions U12s Blue travelled down the Newell on Saturday to Forbes to face the old foe in a tough double header, up against Forbes Black in the first game, then backing up to take on Forbes White.
Parkes Blue vs Forbes Black.
In the first of their two games, the Blues had an early start against a tough & very well drilled Forbes outfit, in a hard fought opening exchange both teams did their best to gain the upper hand with Taj H, Jack R & Jacob G doing their best to get their team on top, however an unforced error gifted Forbes an easy try.
The teams continued to battle it out from one end of the field to the other with some great defence from Noah H, Bradley L , Brax N & Marshall A keeping the blues in the game, with Marshall A stopping a Forbes break with a solid ball and all tackle which brought great reactions from the crowd.
As the bruising first half was coming to an end Forbes capitalized on another error and crossed over under the posts for a 10 - 0 lead at half time, with a number of the Parkes players showing the effects of a tough half of rugby league.
The second half started in the same fashion, with neither side wanting to give anything away, with some smart play from Jamison L & Tyson G forcing a goal line restart, the Blues were starting to look good, however Forbes Black were up to the task.
With a couple of late tries against a bruised and battered Blues outfit, ForbesBlack took the win 24 - 0. Best for the Blues were Jack R, Noah H & Brax N, with Daniel H, Kade R & Pip S all showing improvement in a tough game.
Parkes Blue vs Forbes White.
Whilst the side was still in pretty high spirits after the first game it was evident that the physicality of the first game had taken its toll, and some forced positional changes were made to get the side back on the paddock.
The Blues again started the game strong, with Jack J, Jack R, Jamison L, Finley R & Taj H all having strong hit ups, with Taj & Jack R adding a little bit of sting into the defense, and after some solid play and good ball movement Brax N was able to crash over in the corner.
As the game progressed the heat started to impact players from both teams and fatigue was starting to show, and as the injury toll started to climb for the Blues, Forbes White scored a couple of long range tries. To their credit the Blues continued to keep aiming up in both attack and defense with Jacob G, Bradley L, Colin (CJ) W, Braxton M all putting their body on the line.
Forbes White came away as victors 22 - 4 over a gutsy Blues side, best on ground for this game were Jack R, Noah H, Taj H & Jamison L & a special shout out to Brax N who filled in at almost every position throughout the game and never took a backwards step.
The boys are having a well earned break this week with the bye, and that will give them all a chance to get over the injuries & niggles picked up in a very tough day of rugby league to aim up against West Wyalong in a fortnights time.
U14s White
Sportspower/MP Homes & Design U14s White had a bye this week.
U14LT White
Bob Skinner Painting & Decorating/Hanson Plumbing U14's League tag White travelled to Grenfell and won 28-0.
The team travelled to Grenfell on Saturday to play in lovely sunny autumn conditions. Parkes proved too strong in defence by holding Grenfell out for both halves, keeping them from putting any points on the board.
One try was scored by each of the following players: Piper White, Katie Galvin, Ruby Heraghty, Evie Barnes, Aslee Trim, and Daisy Rice. With two successful conversions made by Piper White.
The team is playing well together, supporting and encouraging each other. A small mention to Harper Lawryk, who has gained confidence, tried different plays and was always running up hard. And also Grace Fernando- who jumped in at the end of the game to give her teammates rest- played really well, almost scoring as hooker.
Fulltime score Parkes 28-Grenfell 0.
U14LT Blue
Bob Skinner Painting & Decorating/Hanson Plumbing U14s League tag Blue travelled to Forbes last Saturday.
Forbes kicked off first and Parkes played a great set, keeping the ball down their end. Leni Constable scooped up the ball from dummy half, dodging around Forbes and finding the line to score our first try of the game. The girls played well as a team, and it showed with their ball skills and foot work.
Throughout the game, Ayesha Carruthers and Kasey Morgan showed us their talent with some amazing tagging.
Second half and it was anyone's game with the score being 4 all. Forbes scored and were in the lead. Alyra Williams and Malia Morrison were fantastic at getting the team closer to the line. A quick ball from Miley Nash gave Zahra Ellis an opening as she ran through the defence to score in the corner, taking the score to 8 all at full time.
U16s White
Brian Collins/Agriwest U16s White easily accounted for Grenfell last Saturday 60 - nil.
The mercy rule came into play with 20 minutes remaining, such was the dominance of the Spacemen.
We opened the scoring on the 4th tackle and the poor Grenfell team were down 22 nil before they touched the ball.
Our formations in attack a have been causing the opposition teams a lot of problems this season, with our discipline and concentration letting us down. We had 9 tries disallowed the previous week, with players untouched and the try line in front, so it's our attention to detail and focus that we need to improve.
No such problems this week, with everyone sharp and hungry to run the ball. Front rower Joel Macgregor has been outstanding all season and scored a 60 metre try and backed it up with a 90 metre effort from the kick off, actually out pacing his own wingers and centres.
We had 3 make their run on debuts on Saturday, Ethan Moran, Nic McMaugh and Dallas Galvin. All 3 are new to Rugby League and it was great to see their teammates get around them this week. They each had strong involvements and it has given their confidence a massive lift as we head into some strong opposition.
Hard to get a gauge of where we are at, with so many involved in representative games in recent weeks (this week included), but with everyone available after this round, the combinations will really start to fire.
It was a very strong performance and gave our bench players the opportunity to get more game time than usual, and they responded with some very good efforts.
Toughest road trip of the season next week, taking on a very talented Condobolin side, who will definitely be out to send us home winless.
U17LT White
Parkes Services Club/Hanson Plumbing U17s League tag White played Grenfell on Saturday and come home with a great win 46-0. Tries were scored by Jess Morgan (1). Kailen Butt (1), Elizabeth MacGregor (3), Grace MacGregor (1) and Grace Milne (3). Conversions were kicked by Grace Milne and Kailen Butt.
This Saturday, 20 May Parkes White will travel to Condobolin and Parkes Blue have a bye.
