This week's junior rugby league news: road trips to Grenfell, Forbes

Within the opening seconds, Emily Wild made a breakthrough for Ruby Galvin to put the first points on the scoreboard. A great attack from Ruby Galvin and back up from dummy half Pippa MacGregor saw Charli Milne gracefully weave through Grenfell defence to score for Parkes. With a strong run from Addison Wild set Charli Milne up for her second try. Grenfell fired back and scored. Charli Milne took advantage of a mistake from Grenfell to step around five defenders and score her third try. Parkes continued to push the ball down their end and Pippa MacGregor scored an amazing try just seconds before half time to take the score 24-4.