Parkes Dance Co team is moving and grooving for sick kids

The team at Parkes Dance Co will move and groove for thousands of minutes this week - and for a very special cause.
Through Dance for Sick Kids, they're raising funds to help families who need to stay at Ronald McDonald House.
Dance for Sick Kids is a seven-day dance challenge for people of all skill levels and abilities - an opportunity to get moving and grooving to help raise funds to support seriously ill and injured children supported by Ronald McDonald House Charities Greater Western Sydney.
Parkes Dance Co came to the party in 2022 and raised a whopping $4000 to help families stay together: this year they'd love to take it to the next level.
Go online to www.danceforsickkids.com/fundraisers/parkesdanceco to donate.
As well as dancing thousands of minutes with dozens of dancers in class every day, Parkes Dance Co is holding a crazy hair week wrapping up with a disco for the cause.
