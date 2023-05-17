Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News

Parkes Dance Co team is moving and grooving for sick kids

May 17 2023 - 9:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
These Jazz dancers at Parkes Dance Co are dancing all this week to raise funds for Ronald McDonald House.
These Jazz dancers at Parkes Dance Co are dancing all this week to raise funds for Ronald McDonald House.

The team at Parkes Dance Co will move and groove for thousands of minutes this week - and for a very special cause.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.