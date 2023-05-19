Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News

In pictures: smiling faces on a sunny morning at 2023 Southern Cross fete

May 20 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's been a long time between special occasions when it comes to the Southern Cross fete but Saturday did not disappoint.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.