In pictures: smiling faces on a sunny morning at 2023 Southern Cross fete

It's been a long time between special occasions when it comes to the Southern Cross fete but Saturday did not disappoint.
The sun was shining and the weather glorious for the return of this popular event on the Parkes calendar.
Families and friends gathered to enjoy a great range of stalls, picking up chrysanthemums for Mother's Day or lamingtons for afternoon tea.
There was entertainment through the morning including the Parkes Town Band, Community Choir, Parkes School of Dance dancers and the chance to take a ride on the trishaw.
