Don't miss this match: Spacemen in fine form, Cowboys boosted by NRL star's return

If you haven't been up to Pioneer Oval to see the Spacemen yet this season, then make this Sunday the day you do that you make the effort to see them in action.
Parkes shares the lead on the Group 11 ladder with Wellington and Dubbo CYMS as we head into Round 5 of the Peter McDonald premiership, and both the Spacemen and the Cowboys are riding high after solid victories in Round 4.
Parkes scored its first win over Dubbo CYMS since the 2013 decider and a solid on at that, 40-28, while in Wellington the Cowboys defeated defending premiers Forbes Magpies.
The Spacemen were at home to the Fishies on Saturday and shot out to an 18-0 lead in the first 15 minutes, extending that to 36-10 early in the second half.
Despite a late rally from the Fishies, Parkes held on for a 40-28 victory.
Wellington had the home ground advantage over Forbes on an emotional day for their club: there was real excitement around the homecoming of former NRL star Blake Ferguson but that was mixed with the sadness of the recent loss of former Cowboy and respected community member, Uncle Colin Hill.
While Sunday's match wasn't always pretty, the Cowboys were able to harness that emotion in a 24-14 win.
Ferguson, a former Australian representative who played 250 NRL matches, was wearing the maroon and white of his home town for the first time in years, and his on-field duel against Forbes star Mitch Andrews thrilled the crowd.
But Parkes also has some stellar talent signed up for the 2023 season - they're already proving the pre-season talk true - and Parkes Rugby League Club president Tony Dwyer is excited about Sunday's clash.
Former NRL and Superleague player Jack Buchanan lines up alongside Takitau Mapapalangi in a formidable front-row partnership.
Former Queensland Cup Joe Duffy made his debut for Parkes in Saturday's victory, while they retain a solid core including Will Wardle, Jake Porter, Cody Crisp and Joe Dwyer.
"They're a good mix," the president says, "Big forward and speedy backs."
He's encouraging the fans to head to Pioneer Oval from 11am for the contest between the two clubs.
There are only three grades - league tag, reserves and firsts - so don't leave it too late to head over to the grounds. The club will have a canteen and bar in operation on the day.
In other matches Forbes are against Nyngan, Bathurst Panthers take on Orange Hawks, Dubbo Maquarie plays Dubbo CYMS, Orange CYMS meets St Pats and Mudgee take on Workies.
