Boars celebrate win with try-fest as Dan Ryan marks 150th club game

In his 150th game of club Rugby for Parkes Dan Ryan led the Boars on the field.
The Boars were looking for a big match and didn't disappoint the crowd. A try fest to the Boars when for the first time in weeks they have almost their full team available to play.
Dan's first senior game was in Colts against Mudgee back in 2007 and his first grade debut was in 2008 against Orange Emus.
In this his 16th year of seniors, Dan is a four-time premiership player, a three-time first grade Best & Fairest, has represented Central West for 10 seasons and been a NSW Country Cockatoo during 6 seasons captaining the Under 20's in 2010. Congratulations on your 150th Dan.
First try of the match to George Taylor on the wing as he bolted through the CSU defence. Conversion missed the mark. Boars 5. - CSU. 0.
Strong try by Ben Ryan from the back of the penalty scrum as he pushed through the CSU scrum. converted by George Taylor. Boars 12 - CSU 0.
A wild skipping zigzagging, run through the defence by Lewis Gravatt takes the ball within 5 m of the line. He passes it off to Freddy who puts the ball under the posts.
George Taylor converts taking the score Boars 19 CSU 0.
Callum Reed makes a bust shoots a great flick pass off to Mahe Fangupo who grounds the ball next to the posts. George converts. Boars 26 CSU 0.
An all of team siege finds the ball floating out to Junior on the wing.
Junior runs up the side and puts it down to score. Boars 31 CSU 0.
Freddy crosses the line again next to the posts and George is lucky with the kick. Boars 38 CSU 0.
Mahe bursts through the defence to break the field wide open then passes to Will Bevan who is running hard in support to score. Boars 43- CSU 0.
Callum Reed crosses the line and scores. The score is now 50 - 0 as the half time whistle blows.
First try of the second half to Zorro converted by George scores 57 to 0.
The Boars scrum dominated the match but it was the free running game, quick and furious that was devastating for CSU. From a strong run Dan Ryan scores beside the posts .George converts 64-0.
From the restart Boars score again - this time Chris Parker "Taco" puts the ball down wide of the posts. Boars 69 to CSU 0
At last a try and conversion to CSU give them points. Boars 69, CSU 7.
However the joy is short lived when Will Bevan ducks and dives thru the pack to score wide of the posts. Boars 74 - CSU 7.
With 15 minutes to go Parkes are now down to 14 players.
Yet it seemed to make little difference to the Boars game. The Boars set a running attack passing thru 6 sets of hands to find Marika Koroivui on the wing with ball on his chest, and he puts it down over the line. He converts his own. Parkes 81 CSU 7.
Parkes score again this time Lewis Gravatt puts it over the line from a centre field run. Conversion missed.Boars 86 - CSU 7
Mahe Fangupo makes a bust down the line and hands off to Chris Parker who puts the ball over the line Boars 91 - CSU 7.
In the final minutes of the match Manueli Lewaqai crosses the line with ease. Boars 96 - CSU 7 and that's the match.
Players Player: Lewis Gravatt. 3 points: Lewis Gravatt. 2 points: Mahe Fangupo. 1 point: Dan Ryan
Parkes take the first points in the second grade match with a try to George Taylor under the posts.
A fumble at the restart gives the Boars an opportunity for Dylan Phillips to score but a double movement on the line prevented the score .
From the clearing kick he gets hand in ball and makes sure this time.
Boars gather the ball from the restart and make good meters when Cooper Byrnes forces his way thru the defense, gets a great pass to Brendon Bennett who scores then converts his own .
Jackie Guy showed a clean set of heels when he intercepted a floating ball then crossed under the posts. Guy then added the extras
Much to the enjoyment of the crowd Cooper Byrnes finds himself with ball in hand and put it down across the line to score. Unfortunately the conversion was unsuccessful. However, Parkes have the lead half time 27 to CSU 0.
Second half saw no joy for CSU.
Manueli Lewaqai scored twice in six minutes. Brendan Bennett converted both The score was starting to blow out.
With 5 minutes to go Boars captain Mick Watt crosses the line to take the score Boars 46. CSU 0.
With that the match was called.
It was good to see Brad and Jason Burrell pull on their boots again for the Boars. The father son duet made a strong impact in the centers.
Players player & 3 points to Dylan Phillips. 2 points Mick Riley. 1 point Jackson Guy
Next week the Boars are home against Mudgee as we celebrate Ladies Day.
First score of the match was a great team, effort by the lady Boars. Maely Mcgregor bursts through the defense and offloads to Lucy Turner who scored next to the post. Cailin Westcott had absolutely no problem at all adding that points to give Boars 7 -CSU. 0. Eight minutes later, CSU returns the favor, crossing under the post and converting Boars 7 CSU 7
Lucy Turner gain hits the line again to take the score 12 to 7.
CSU start swinging the ball wide but
The Boars settle into their own game plan and start to push the CSU team back.
Taylor Draper steals the ball from a floating pass and a great individual effort runs the length of the field to put the ball down on the wing. Boars now lead 17 to CSU 7.
Makeely Birmingham does exactly the same thing in the next phase of play and runs in the field to put it down underneath the posts then converts her own. Boars 24 - CSU7
The second half opens with a very focused team returning to the field.
Teegan Smede lines up with Maely Macgregor. Macgregor runs the length of the field, off loads to Teegan as she is tackled. Teegan plants the ball under the posts then converter her own. Boars 31 to CSU 7.
From the kick off
Macgregor picks up the ball from a tackle 3/4 of the way down the field and bolts putting the ball down under the posts. Teegan Smede then converts easily. Boars 38 to CSU 7.
Boars have control of the ball and the game when a wide pass from CSU is intercepted by Emma Evans who sees Teegan Smede coming in from the wing. Teegan bolts down the wing to scores again under the posts then turns around and converts. Boars 45 CSU 7
CSU mount a mid field attack but quick work at the break down by Kate Marchison and Cailin Westcott give the ball to Teegan Smede who had no problem covering the 55 m to put the ball down. Teegan then convert her own Parkes 52 CSU7.
Pp Maely Macgregor. 3 Cailin Westcott. 2 Emma Evans. 1 Lucy Turner.
Next week all teams play again at Spicer Oval as we welcome Mudgee Wombats to our new home ground.
It's Ladies Day - tickets available now.
