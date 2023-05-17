Parkes Champion-Post
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Boars celebrate win with try-fest as Dan Ryan marks 150th club game

May 17 2023 - 6:30pm
Dan Ryan led the first grade side onto the field for his 150th game of club rugby for Parkes Boars. Picture by Allan Ryan
Dan Ryan led the first grade side onto the field for his 150th game of club rugby for Parkes Boars. Picture by Allan Ryan

FIRST GRADE

In his 150th game of club Rugby for Parkes Dan Ryan led the Boars on the field.

