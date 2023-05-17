Parkes Champion-Post
Free workshop to help learner drivers become safer drivers

May 17 2023 - 3:22pm
Parents and supervisors of learner drivers have a crucial role to play in making our roads safer. Picture supplied
Parents and supervisors of local learner drivers are encouraged to attend a free workshop which will be held at the Cooke Park Pavilion in Parkes on Tuesday May 23.

