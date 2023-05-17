Free workshop to help learner drivers become safer drivers

Parents and supervisors of local learner drivers are encouraged to attend a free workshop which will be held at the Cooke Park Pavilion in Parkes on Tuesday May 23.
Commencing at 6pm, the two-hour Helping Learner Drivers Become Safer Drivers workshop will offer parents and supervisors practical advice on how to provide the most effective driving practice for learner drivers.
Parkes Shire Council's Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, says that after two years of COVID disruption, it will be great to return to face-to-face delivery.
"Parents and supervisors of learner drivers have a crucial role to play in making our roads safer. That is why we have teamed up with Transport for NSW to hold this workshop.
"The workshop covers the licencing system, how to use the Learner Driver Logbook (including the use of digital logbooks), licence conditions for learner and P-plate drivers, the benefits of on-road driving sessions, tips on supervising a learner driver and more.
"Parents and supervisors who have attended this workshop in the past have found that it boosted their confidence, helped them better plan driving sessions and allowed them to share their experiences with other parents and supervisors," Ms Suitor said.
Light refreshments will be available during the workshop.
Bookings are essential and can be made by calling Ms Suitor on (02) 6861 2364.
