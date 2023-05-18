Osman back in best form to win 2023 Parkes Gold Cup

Clayton Gallagher was in the saddle again when Loving Angel after a five lengths win at Wellington went straight to the lead at Parkes and and justified the $2.05 favourite price when cruising home by over three lengths from East Harlem (Nick Heywood, $4.40) and Benyatta (Ken Dunbar, $16) in the 1000 metres Hankook Tyres BM 58 Handicap.

