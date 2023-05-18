Parkes Champion-Post
Osman back in best form to win 2023 Parkes Gold Cup

By Colin Hodges
May 18 2023 - 6:15pm
Winner of the recent Bathurst Soldiers Saddle and then an abject failure when near last in the Mudgee Gooree Cup, Osman was back in best form on Sunday to win the $36,000 Parkes Services Club Parkes Cup.

