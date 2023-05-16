Safety message, serious fun at 2023 Parkes fire station open day

It's one of the big thrills for kids each year ... getting to meet our Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters, sit in the fire trucks and even wear a helmet!
Parkes fire station opened the doors on Saturday, May 13, for the annual open day event.
The kids took the chance to use the fire hose, try their hand at extinguishing a simulated fire, and even admire a vintage fire engine.
For families, it's a valuable chance to learn about fire safety and how to minimise the risks of fire at home.
Fire and Rescue NSW urges everyone to check their smoke alarms monthly and change replaceable batteries every day.
They also recommend you vacuum your smoke alarm every six months and replace the unit every 10 years.
Fire and Rescue NSW sees a 10 per cent increase in the number of home fires in winter, starting in bedrooms and loungerooms due to things like heaters and electric blankets.
