Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News

Parkes staff named finalists for Western health district awards

Updated May 22 2023 - 8:04pm, first published May 18 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finalists Michelle Finnegan and Alison Murray. Picture supplied
Finalists Michelle Finnegan and Alison Murray. Picture supplied

Parkes Health Service staff have been recognised for their dedication and outstanding work, named finalists in the Western NSW 2023 Nursing and Midwifery Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.