Parkes staff named finalists for Western health district awards

Parkes Health Service staff have been recognised for their dedication and outstanding work, named finalists in the Western NSW 2023 Nursing and Midwifery Awards.
Cath Ryan was shortlisted for Leader of the Year, Michelle Finnegan for Nurse of the Year and Alison Murray for Aboriginal Nurse of the Year.
Awards recipients were announced as part of International Day of the Nurse celebrations by Adrian Fahy, the Health District's Executive Director of Quality, Clinical Safety and Nursing.
"Our nurses are the frontline across our health system. They, along with all our midwives, continued to do an incredible job providing first-class care to our communities through another challenging year," Mr Fahy said.
"Their warmth, compassion and dedication continues to provide empathy and care in every patient interaction.
"The skills, leadership and communication our winners have demonstrated is testament to their talent and drive to continue developing."
From Parkes, Cath Ryan was described as "an exceptionally passionate advocate for rural midwifery, especially our Level 3 maternity sites".
She provides fantastic support and encouragement to think of new ways to promote service and keep our women local and proactive as much as possible.
Michelle Finnegan is an amazing EEN nurse who can work in all areas of Parkes Hospital-Emergency, inpatient, theatre, infusion clinics.
"She is always striving to do the best for her patients and ensuring that processes are in place to keep them safe," the Western NSW Local Health District citation said.
"She is passionate about her nursing and patient care and is always striving to do the best for her patients.
"Michelle is committed and passionate about nursing, she is a forward thinker and planner and happy to take on challenges."
Alison Murray is a fifth-year registered nurse who displays empathy and compassion to patients, families and colleagues.
"Ally actively participates in assisting the team to provide care and support to her people," the citation said.
"She advocates for them and is able to guide us in what is best for them. Ally is our future, her leadership, work qualities and work ethic will help to deliver outstanding care to our patients."
The overall awards winners were:
