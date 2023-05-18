What's happening in and around Parkes

This week
Do you have legal questions or an interest in law? Parkes Library is connecting community members to webinars hosted by Legal Aid this Law Week. On Thursday, May 18, the topic is employment and the law, on Friday, May 19, the topic is debt and the law. The sessions at midday to 2pm, contact Parkes library to book.
May 19 and 20
Red Bend Catholic College is excited to present Roald Dahl's The Witches as our production for 2023! All parents, guardians, family members, staff, students and members of the community are invited to come and experience a wonderful showcase of acting from Red Bend's talented group of performers. We will be putting on two performances of the show on Friday and Saturday. Doors will be open from 6:15pm for 6:30pm start. Approx. 80 minutes. Tickets eventbrite.com.au
Saturday, May 20
Parkes East Public School's popular fete is on again. There will be stalls galore: cakes, plants, trash 'n' treasure, gift baskets, face painting, cupcake decorating and much more. Depending on your timing, you can pick up a bacon and egg roll, steak or sausage sandwich from our bustling BBQ stall or perhaps even enjoy a famous PEPS Pup (our very own dagwood dog) or a bucket of hot chips!
Saturday, May 20
The Anglican Women's Association is organising a King Charles Market Day on Saturday May 20 from 8:30am-1pm. The event will take place at the Anglican Church and will include books, craft stall, plant sale, treasure and devonshire tea! Those wishing to display royal items are asked to arrive between 8.30am and 9.30am. Entry to display is by gold coin donation.
Saturday, May 20
Book now to join a free interactive and collaborative theatre workshop for adults with Milk Crate Theatre Company! From 11am-2pm in the Marramarra Makerspace. Contact the Parkes Library.
Sunday, May 21
Eugowra Golden Eagles are at home and it's their annual causes day, raising funds for Breast Cancer Australia breast care nurses, Prostate Cancer Foundation and Tradies Insight through raffles, and guessing comp. Be best dressed in Eagles colours! They're taking on Grenfell at Ian Walsh Football Oval with the Eagles playing for the Donna Jones and Marilyn Horne Memorial Trophy. League tag 12.40pm, first grade 2pm.
Sunday, May 21
Head up to Pioneer Oval to see Parkes' rugby league sides take on Wellington Cowboys.
