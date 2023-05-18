What's happening in and around Parkes

Red Bend Catholic College is excited to present Roald Dahl's The Witches as our production for 2023! All parents, guardians, family members, staff, students and members of the community are invited to come and experience a wonderful showcase of acting from Red Bend's talented group of performers. We will be putting on two performances of the show on Friday and Saturday. Doors will be open from 6:15pm for 6:30pm start. Approx. 80 minutes. Tickets eventbrite.com.au