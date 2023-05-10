Saturday is open day! Come and meet Parkes' firefighters

Come and meet your local firefighters and learn about home fire safety at the Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) Open Day on Saturday, May 13.
Parkes fire station will be opening the doors to the community from 10am, turning on the barbecue and handing out goodies for the kids.
They will be on hand to show aspiring firies the fire trucks and help them use a simulator to put out a fire.
Station Captain Craig Gibson says Open Day is also a great time to talk to the experts about home fire safety in the lead up to winter.
Fire and Rescue NSW is urging people to be ready for winter: check your smoke alarms and know what to do when they sound.
Smoke alarms should be tested every month, vacuumed every six months and replaced every 10 years. Replaceable batteries should be changed each year.
They see a 10 per cent increase in the number of home fires during the winter months, with more fires starting in bedrooms and loungerooms due to things like heaters and electric blankets.
Community members are urged to visit the station and learn about fire safety
