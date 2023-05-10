Parkes Champion-Post
Saturday is open day! Come and meet Parkes' firefighters

Updated May 10 2023 - 2:22pm, first published 2:14pm
Parkes Captain Craig Gibson and Retained Firefighter Craig Gould welcome community members to Saturday's open day.
Come and meet your local firefighters and learn about home fire safety at the Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) Open Day on Saturday, May 13.

