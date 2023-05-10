Colourful flowers to support a cause, brighten Mother's Day

This Mother's Day, you can brighten your mum's day and support a good cause with just one local purchase.
From 8.30am on Saturday, May 13, chrysanthemums from Marion Unger's garden (pictured) will be on sale from the lawns of the Parkes Lutheran Church.
This year one can choose either a made up bunch or select stems of various colours.
All proceeds raised on the day will again benefit the non-denominational Cambodian Children's Ministry.
This ministry produces videos and text booklets - on moisture resistible materials - which are also used in State schools to educate its citizens in Kymer, (the native language), or a Kymer and English combination.
Those who would like to find out more about the work of the Cambodian Children's Ministry are encouraged to visit the flower sale at the Lutheran Church on Saturday morning, where a number of these booklets will be on display for added interest.
