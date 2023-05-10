Parkes JRL news: Charli Milne piles on six tries in league tag scoring spree

Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League hosted Canowindra and Red Bend in round 2. Parkes White played Canowindra on Pioneer Oval and Parkes Blue played Red Bend on Spicer Oval.
Andrew Thomas Building/Bogan Gate Pub U10s White had their first home game of the season against the Canowindra Tigers.
It was a very even start to the game, but some dropped balls kept giving Canowindra chances to attack. The older Canowindra side scored 3 good tries in the first half and began the 2nd half with another. But the boys tackling began to stick, and we managed to score a couple of nice tries through Arlo Cassidy and Cohen McGregor. Elijah Dowling had an outstanding game in attack and defence and shows no fear. Koan Parker-Lee was very strong in the middle with some great runs and solid tackling. Bill O'Bryan tried hard on the right side in defence, moving up and chasing from marker.
Once the boys find their confidence in defence, the rest of their game will become easier. There is improvement each week, so if we keep working hard at training, the results will follow. Off to Grenfell this Saturday. I'm looking forward to recording our first win.
Andrew Thomas Building/Bogan Gate Pub U10s Blue came away with a victory over Red Bend in a high scoring match 36-26.
The game was almost try for try until late in the second half until tries from Bentley M & Jack K sealed the victory for the Blues.
Jack K had a standout game scoring 4 tries, with Noah J, Max DM & Bentley M all adding a try each, and conversions were successful from Max H, Eddie R, Noah J & Will S.
In a great team game, there was some strong running from Logan S, Saxon G, Max H and Eddie R - who was unlucky to not score a try with the ball being knocked from his hands over the line in some desperate defence.
Defensively the Blues were strong with Toby W, Oscar G, Jonte L & Saxon G making some great classic league tackles.
Jack K, Saxon G & Max DM received an award each at the club presentation for their efforts in the victory over Red Bend.
MP Homes & Design U11s League tag White came away from a tough game against West Wyalong the previous week and worked hard at training on things the girls identified as needing some work.
Having a couple of players injured during the week we made a couple of changes to positions throughout the game.
Charli Milne proved strong in attack and was hard to catch, coming away with six tries and a successful conversion. Pippa MacGregor also added to the points darting through the defence to score. Addison Wild has worked hard on her conversions and was able to add an extra two points to the final score, Parkes coming away winners 32-18.
Mikaela Schembri and Ruby Galvin were strong defenders on the edge and worked hard when defending from the marker position. Pippa MacGregor was also hard to beat in defence.
New player Aliza Roberts was thrown in the deep end attempting a conversion kick and with a narrow miss she will be one to watch in the future.
The coach is so proud of the girls, "They are a great bunch of girls. We have a good mixture of returning and new players so it's a nice balance. They train hard and we can see that what they are learning at training is flowing on to their games".
K & H Constructions U12s White took on Canowindra at home on Saturday, with a keen and full team. There was some great defence throughout the game, with Billy White leading the pack through the middle. The first half saw two tries scored for Parkes, and just one for Canowindra, leaving the score at the break 10-6 Parkes way.
In attack, coach Benny Smith was reasonably happy. Rhyley Moore continues to show how dangerous he is running out wide in the centres and Tyler Butt had a strong game.
The forwards overall were pleasing with newcomer Jaylan Richardson continuing to impress with his strong runs up the middle.
There was an early try in the second half, successfully converted by Canowindra, which put them in the lead 12-10. Followed closely by yet another, catching Parkes off guard, taking Canowindra to a clear lead of 18-10. The Parkes boys had time to regather themselves sending Rhyley Moore down the field for an easy try, bringing Parkes closer at 18-14.
Canowindra again went in, leading Parkes 24-14 with just 6 minutes to go.
The final minutes of the game became a little hectic with Parkes scoring and successfully converting bringing the score to 24-20.
The Parkes 12s rummaged all their courage and managed a try, straight under the posts, right on full-time. The try was unfortunately disallowed, much to the team's disappointment, seeing them lose to Canowindra 24-20.
Overall, the boys played well in patches, with the dropped ball and missed tackles costing them in what was a very tight game at the end. It was unfortunate to get beat on the bell in the way they did, but it is a game of 40 minutes.
Tries were scored by Rhyley Moore (3) and Jaxson Clarke (1).
Conversions were successful by Billy White (1) and Ollie Monkrued (1)
K & H Constructions U12s Blue got the victory against Red Bend 22-20, in an absolute nail bitter, with the final score being determined by the conversion of a try to Red Bend as the siren was sounding.
The 12 Blues got off to a great start sticking to the gameplan, with great ball movement, and the forwards running with plenty of intensity creating space for the backs to showcase their skills, the Blues went into half time leading 10-6 with tries to Jamison L (converting his own try) & Finley R scoring his first career try crashing over the try line after receiving a cut-out ball from Jamison.
The second half was a grinding affair highlighted by the front row pairing of Jack R & Taj H not only getting a try each (converted by Brax N & Taj H respectively) causing Red Bend a lot of trouble with some big runs, but also equally as brutal in defence.
A great team effort all round, with Jacob G, Marshal A, Tyson G & Braxton M strong in attack, with Heath M, Noah H, Bradley L & Jack J showing great improvement in their defence.
The Blues will now put their focus to playing both Forbes Black & White next week and will monitor the fitness of Hudson M & Ethan L who were unfortunately injured midway through the first half.
Taj H, Jack R, Finley R & Jamison L all picking up an award at the club presentation, with a special mention to Jamison who ran from the opposite side of the field to stop the final Red Bend try scorer from going under the post to apply the extra pressure to the kicker.
Sportspower/MP Homes & Design U14s White played their first home game of the season at Pioneer Oval against Canowindra.
Max Macgregor had a blinder of a game diving over the try line within minutes of the game commencing and George kicking the goal right in front of the sticks.
As always Hughie was a work horse on the field with lots of big runs and also showing great sportsmanship on the field.
The boys took full advantage of Canowindra not moving up and this allowed Max to drive over the line for his second try.
For the second week running we saw Angus and Khan take every opportunity to take some great runs.
Some brilliant tackling around the legs by Riley Pizzi.
Aiden scored a brilliant try in the corner to make it 40 to 10 at full time.
Bob Skinner Painting & Decorating/Hanson Plumbing U14's League tag White were keen and confident after their strong win the previous week in West Wyalong. The girls showed great defence and solid tagging throughout the game, holding Canowindra out for the entire first half of the game, going into the halftime break, leading 16-0.
In attack, Evie Barnes showed terrific support by following Ashlee Trim the entire length of the field, for her to score a try.
Canowindra proved they had speed in their line, which allowed them to make ground quickly at times, giving them two tries in the 2nd half.
The Parkes girls were able to keep Canowindra out and score another try themselves taking the final score to 20-8.
Coach Bobbie Fliedner was happy with the girls at fulltime and looks forward to them developing individually, and as a team, for the season.
Try scores were Taylor O'Malley (1), Katie Galvin (1), Evie Barnes (1) and Ashlee Trim (1)
Conversions were successfully kicked by Piper White (1) and Corby Fliedner (1).
Bob Skinner Painting & Decorating/Hanson Plumbing U14s League tag Blue played two games at home. The first game was played against Red Bend Navy and came away with a win, finishing up 8-4.
They had an unorganised start and struggled to make metres. At half time they spoke about their structure plan and strategies to break the line. The girls came back on, talked well, organised themselves and ran hard. However, it was their defence that kept them on top that game. Their first tag success rate was nothing short of impressive. Malia Morrison, Leni Constable, and Miley Nash were the standouts for this game, running their little hearts out and getting the well-deserved best and fairest points from crowd.
The Blues girls went down 10-0 to Red Bend Sky in the second game. But they showed great improvement. Again, they set goals at the start of the game, and they absolutely smashed them. We're starting to secure the girls in positions after playing around for a few weeks. They're tough, quick, skilful and gelling together nicely.
In patches, their speed in attack and support of the ball was pretty impressive to watch.
Their communication and determination to keep one another positive when a few questionable calls didn't go their way was heart-warming to see.
Again, their commitment in defence is to be commended. There were kids diving on balls and for tags all over the place.
They adapted well when the injury count (after said dives) towards the end of the game caused utter chaos.
Parkes Blue will continue to grow and impress all those who watch them.
Malia Morrison, Emma Hando and Alyra Williams were the crowd favourites in the second game. These girls defended well and made many, many metres!
Brian Collins/Agriwest U16s White scored a narrow 20-16 win over a tenacious Canowindra team at Pioneer Oval.
After the frustration and disappointment of last Saturday still burning, a fired up team ran out to make a statement.
An almost faultless first half saw our left edge carve up the Canowindra defence at will. Our middle forwards played hard and straight, allowing our ball players to effortlessly link with our edge runners, and roll down the field to place Canowindra under constant pressure. Canowindra put in a great defensive effort, but our halves and ball runners executed our game plan exceptionally well, and punched holes through the defence on both sides. Tomas Scally and Sonny Macgregor each crossed for a try and caused havoc on the left side on the back of some beautiful ball playing by Triston Ross. Triston's time with the Sydney Roosters this year has seen his patience and game management mature to an amazing level, and his combination with Jack Milne is very exciting. Our eight edge was great, with Ryan Cox belting the opposition and his partner in crime, Riley Cronin a real terrier in defence, who scored a nice try.
Oakley Fliedner was heavily involved and scored a great try, with the big fella returning from rep duty for his first game with the Spacemen this year. The whole side was that impressive in the first half, you wouldn't believe the change in the second.
The less said about the 2nd half the better, with poor efforts in defence, and a lack of patience with the ball infuriating the coach. 7 disallowed tries for forward passes and 2 more hard referee decisions when we were attacking really hurt, especially because the players were untouched on their way to the try line. This highlighted how dominant we were, but doesn't excuse the lapses in concentration.
Some great lessons learnt the past month, with our potential there for all to see, but bad habits still present.
Joel Macgregor was outstanding once again, and has become a great leader both on and off the paddock.
Off to Grenfell this Saturday, with the coach hoping his "motivational speech " in the sheds after the game made a statement of the standards expected.
Parkes Services Club/Hanson Plumbing U17s League tag White played an impressive game against Canowindra winning 38-8.
Try scorers were Grace Milne (3), Grace MacGregor (3) and Joan Carolan (1).
Grace Milne converted five successful conversions.
Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League would like to thank all the sponsors and supporters. Also, a massive thank you to the volunteers who helped out on game day.
This Saturday, 13 May Parkes White will travel to Grenfell and Parkes Blue will travel to Forbes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.