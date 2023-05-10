Parkes JRL news: Charli Milne piles on six tries in league tag scoring spree

An almost faultless first half saw our left edge carve up the Canowindra defence at will. Our middle forwards played hard and straight, allowing our ball players to effortlessly link with our edge runners, and roll down the field to place Canowindra under constant pressure. Canowindra put in a great defensive effort, but our halves and ball runners executed our game plan exceptionally well, and punched holes through the defence on both sides. Tomas Scally and Sonny Macgregor each crossed for a try and caused havoc on the left side on the back of some beautiful ball playing by Triston Ross. Triston's time with the Sydney Roosters this year has seen his patience and game management mature to an amazing level, and his combination with Jack Milne is very exciting. Our eight edge was great, with Ryan Cox belting the opposition and his partner in crime, Riley Cronin a real terrier in defence, who scored a nice try.