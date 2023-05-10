Community invited to drop in, learn latest on Parkes Bypass project

Community members can access the latest information on the Parkes Bypass project through two drop-in sessions to be held next week.
The drop-in sessions at The Little Theatre, 34 Bogan Street, Parkes on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 16-17, will provide a chance for the community to meet members of the project team and get answers to their questions about the bypass project.
Transport for NSW Regional Director West Alistair Lunn said the bypass would change the way people moved around and through Parkes, and work was progressing well.
"Once completed, the Parkes Bypass will take more than 1200 trucks and other vehicles a day out of the Parkes CBD, delivering a more accessible town centre and safer local roads for all motorists and pedestrians," Mr Lunn said.
"The project has had its share of delays, but work is progressing well and we're still on track for completion in late 2024.
"All earthworks for the project are now under way and piling work for the bridge over the rail corridor and Hartigan Avenue is more than 90 per cent complete.
"In addition, crews have almost completed the electrical relocations required for the project, while the reconfiguration of Parkes Golf Club, being carried out by Golf Spectrum on behalf of Transport for NSW, is also nearly complete."
Mr Lunn said on-site work on the bypass immediately stopped in September following the discovery of naturally-occurring asbestos (NOA), as Transport for NSW and head contractor Georgiou worked on developing an Asbestos Management Plan in consultation with SafeWork and the Environment Protection Authority.
"While the discovery of NOA initially slowed construction, work has restarted under controls in line with EPA guidelines under the site's Asbestos Management Plan," Mr Lunn said.
"In line with the expert advice, transportation of NOA material to containment cells within the project site is now under way.
"Water carts are being used to minimise dust, workers are wearing full PPE and all work is being carried out under full asbestos management controls overseen by a Class A asbestos supervisor and licensed asbestos assessor.
"The community can be assured that air monitoring continues to take place with no asbestos fibres detected. The air monitoring results continue to be published each month at nswroads.work/parkesbypass."
The Parkes Bypass project is part of a record investment of $1.7 billion from the Australian and NSW governments to improve safety, freight productivity and travel times on the Newell Highway between the Victorian and Queensland borders.
The two-lane corridor will feature five key intersections and two new bridges, including one over the rail corridor and a second over the bypass on Victoria Street.
More information on the project can be found here.
Community drop-in sessions
The drop-in sessions will be held at The Little Theatre, 34 Bogan Street, Parkes on:
The project's engineering site team, hygienist and geologist will be on-hand to provide more information and answer any questions from community members.
