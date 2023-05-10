Have you been thinking about volunteering?
It's easy to see how volunteering can benefit your community, but did you know it can also help you?
In fact, with the benefits stretching from keeping you active to trying out a new career, this could end up as one of the best decisions you make.
Here are six benefits that can come your way:
Volunteering could be the change you're looking for if you're struggling to find a sense of belonging in your community.
In fact, research suggests this is a beneficial way to connect with your community and build positive relationships through building bonds of trust and a sense of giving back.
It may sound like a made-up term, but a helper's high is a documented effect of volunteering your time.
Repeated studies have shown that people who volunteer experience a similar physical effect to those who exercise vigorously or meditate.
This welcome benefit is all thanks to the endorphins your body releases during this positive social contact with others.
Volunteering could be a great step in getting there if improved physical health was at the top of your new year's wish list.
Not only do many volunteering activities require you to get up and move, but it's thought that the positive feelings experienced also help mental health, directly affecting your physical well-being.
If you've been considering a career move or a new skill you'd like to pick up, volunteering could be the best way to try it out.
Additionally, many volunteering opportunities also provide extensive training helping you increase your skill set.
It's for good reason that a life of purpose can lead to a feeling of satisfaction.
In fact, the OECD Better Life Index found that volunteers tend to be more satisfied with their lives thanks to their interaction with other people, setting and achieving goals, and learning new things.
There's no doubt that due to the sense of purpose and appreciation provided through volunteering that you can help lower stress levels.
Thanks to those increased oxytocin levels, volunteering can help slow the mental speed of modern life, causing you to be entirely in the moment and step away feeling refreshed and renewed.
When Merv Stanton's late wife moved into residential aged care over a decade ago, she looked out her bedroom window and said, "The garden is beautifully green, but there's no colour".
And so Merv promptly set about bringing in vibrant, colourful plants from the garden at their home in Wynyard in North West Tasmania and planting them outside Margaret's window at Uniting AgeWell Queenborough Rise Community in Sandy Bay.
"Margaret loved looking out at the bright bursts of colour," Merv said. "It made her very happy."
Merv moved to an independent living unit in Hobart and, over the next two years until Margaret's death at the end of 2014, gradually transformed the garden into a triumph of reds, yellows and blues - colours for all seasons.
"I noticed the other residents loved the splashes of colour, too," he said. "They'd come out and admire the flowers. So after Margaret's death, Queenborough Rise Community asked me to stay on as a volunteer and work in the garden."
It's important to see where we can help others. That's what life is all about.- Merv Stanton, volunteer
It's National Volunteer Week (May 15-21) and time to give a huge shout-out to all the volunteers, like Merv, for their selfless work and tireless energy in enriching the lives of others.
The theme for this year is The Change Makers, which celebrates the power to drive change and ensure volunteering is inclusive of all members of the Australian community.
Uniting AgeWell general manager Tasmania, Jane Johnston said," This theme rings true for us, where inclusion is a core value underpinning everything we do. With a long history of volunteer support, Uniting AgeWell's services have grown and flourished, a vital contribution we recognise and appreciate."
Merv, who is 96 years old, still works in the garden for a few hours every day, excluding the weekends, and was touched when a sign "Merv's Garden" was recently erected on the grounds.
"The more you give as a volunteer, the more you receive," says the retired Anglican minister. "I have gained so much personally through helping others. It's wonderful."
Merv has not only been busy in the garden, but over the years, he's called bingo, gone on bus trips with residents, helped set up the garden club and looked after the library. He still prepares the quiz every fortnight - he used to do it weekly but cut back so he could spend more time in the garden.
The great-grandfather still drives and says he's in pretty good shape. "Something I wouldn't be in if I spent my days in front of the TV doing nothing instead of working in the fresh air," he said.
And his advice to others thinking about volunteering? "Do it! It's important to see where we can help others. That's what life is all about."