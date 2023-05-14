Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes East's amazing fete returns Saturday, May 20

May 15 2023 - 6:30am
Treats galore! Oliver Britt was pretty pleased with his Tombola purchase at the Parkes East Public School Fete in 2022. File picture
The Parkes East Public School Fete returns on Saturday May 20.

