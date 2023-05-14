Parkes East's amazing fete returns Saturday, May 20

The Parkes East Public School Fete returns on Saturday May 20.
The fete runs from 9.00am - 1.30pm in the school grounds at 1-3 Thornbury Street, Parkes.
There will be stalls galore, all coordinated and run by our wonderful Parkes East P&C and families. The cake stall is always overflowing with baked goods and delights, including our famous Parkes East homemade lamingtons.
The garden stall will have a range of potted plants, seedlings and succulents all hand raised in Parkes and ready to thrive in gardens around the district.
The "trash and treasure" stall is sure to be popular again this year, where you can not only grab some bargains, but give items a second life - a great budget saver and environmental initiative.
Our fete will also feature gift baskets, tombola, face painting, cupcake decorating, a wood raffle and lucky dips, to name but a few. We even have the Packed Cones Gelato and Babes with Braids this year.
If you're out and about in Parkes on Saturday May 20 drop into our coffee shop - featuring barista made coffee, muffins and Devonshire teas.
Depending on your timing, you can pick up a bacon and egg roll, steak or sausage sandwich from our bustling barbecue stall or perhaps even enjoy a famous PEPS Pup (our very own dagwood dog) or a bucket of hot chips!
We have a variety of great displays, student performances including our fantastic marimba ensemble, Parkes PCYC running fun activities, the Parkes Action Club jumping castle and a student portrait gallery.
We have an auction at 11am offering various individual items ranging from tools, local business vouchers and household items - all thanks to generous donations from many supportive local businesses.
Check out the Parkes East Public School Facebook pages for the list of what will be up for auction.
At 1.30pm the IGA $1000 open order grocery raffle and the wood raffle will be drawn.
A big thank you to the business houses and individuals who have supported the students of Parkes East by donating to our fete.
It really is a testament to our supportive community and our great school and families.
Money raised by the fete will contribute to the continued upgrade of our student facilities, with 100 per cent profits all going back into our great school facilities.
You can be assured that the fete will be up to the usual high standard of Parkes East Fetes, so come along, have some fun, grab a bargain and a bite to eat.
Don't forget the fete is running until 1.30pm. So after junior sport come along and grab some lunch!
