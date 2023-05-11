What's happening in and around Parkes this Mother's Day weekend

May 11 to June 29
The BreastScreen NSW van will be in Parkes from Thursday, May 11 to Thursday, June 29 at the Parkes Little Theatre carpark, corner of Bogan and Dalton Streets. The mobile van visiting Parkes is equipped with a lift system to support women with health conditions or disability to have their mammogram. Women with additional needs are encouraged to let them know when booking their appointment. To book call 13 20 50 or visit book.breastscreen.nsw.gov.au.
Saturday, May 13
The Southern Cross Village Fete is the place to be on Saturday, May 13 from 10am-2pm in the village grounds in Middleton Street. There will be a variety of stalls and lots of entertainment.
Saturday, May 13
Take the drive to Trundle to browse the stalls at the Memorial Hall at the Mother's Day Markets, open 8am to 1pm.
Saturday, May 13
Join the crew at Fire and Rescue NSW Parkes Station from 10am to 2pm as they open their doors for an action-packed day. Meet our firefighters, have a look at a fire truck, and learn about fire safety too.
Sunday, May 14
It's the Parkes Dragon Boat Club's fifth anniversary and to celebrate, they're hosting a free come and try day at their home at Lake Endeavour from 9am-2pm. Come and see what dragon boating is all about and enjoy the beautiful surrounds of the lake. See other Western Region clubs participating in a 6km challenge paddle. There will be other novelty events also held during the day. Lots of activities, raffles, barbecue and other food and coffee will be available.
Sunday, May 14
The Parkes Services Club Gold Cup race meeting is on at the Parkes Racecourse from 12noon. There will be Mother's Day markets, which includes 20 stall holders, free jumping castle, free entry for mums and lucky gate prizes. Kids will have a blast with free face painting and jumping castles.
Saturday, May 20
Parkes East Public School's popular fete is on again. There will be stalls galore: cakes, plants, trash 'n' treasure, gift baskets, face painting, cupcake decorating and much more. Depending on your timing, you can pick up a bacon and egg roll, steak or sausage sandwich from our bustling BBQ stall or perhaps even enjoy a famous PEPS Pup (our very own dagwood dog) or a bucket of hot chips!
Saturday, May 20
The Anglican Women's Association is organising a King Charles Market Day on Saturday May 20 from 8:30am-1pm. The event will take place at the Anglican Church and will include books, craft stall, plant sale, treasure and a delightful devonshire morning tea! Those wishing to display royal items are asked to arrive between 8.30am and 9.30am. Entry to display is by gold coin donation.
Saturday, May 20
Book now to join a free interactive and collaborative theatre workshop for adults with Milk Crate Theatre Company! From 11am-2pm in the Marramarra Makerspace. Contact the Parkes Library.
