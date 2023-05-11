What's happening in and around Parkes this Mother's Day weekend

It's the Parkes Dragon Boat Club's fifth anniversary and to celebrate, they're hosting a free come and try day at their home at Lake Endeavour from 9am-2pm. Come and see what dragon boating is all about and enjoy the beautiful surrounds of the lake. See other Western Region clubs participating in a 6km challenge paddle. There will be other novelty events also held during the day. Lots of activities, raffles, barbecue and other food and coffee will be available.