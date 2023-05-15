Netballers take the court to prepare for State titles

Parkes' netball teams are working hard to prepare for State titles, and travelled south to compete in the All Age regional carnival at Forbes on Sunday, May 7.
Teams converged on the Forbes courts from all parts of the West/Central West and Riverina to play for the day, with eight age groups from 11 years mixed to open ladies competing as teams battled it out for the top of the ladder.
The carnival started off with the traditional Nut Bush at 8-20am, when all the players join together to celebrate the start of the carnival, and the fun to be had during the day.
From there it was straight into competition.
The freezing cold day did not put off the enthusiasm of the thousands of players, umpires, officials and supporters who kept the canteen and barbecue extremely busy supplying plenty of hot food.
Teams are also competing in carnivals in West Wyalong and Dubbo, and we wish them all the best!
State titles are on in June for our senior players, and July for our juniors.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.