Parkes Champion-Post
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Netballers take the court to prepare for State titles

Updated May 17 2023 - 2:27pm, first published May 15 2023 - 8:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Parkes' netball teams are working hard to prepare for State titles, and travelled south to compete in the All Age regional carnival at Forbes on Sunday, May 7.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.