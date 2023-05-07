Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News

Coming soon: $2.6 million project to reduce stormwater flooding of Parkes CBD

Updated May 11 2023 - 1:02pm, first published May 8 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Could these scenes become a thing of the past? Stormwater run-off causing flash flooding in the Parkes CBD. Picture supplied
Could these scenes become a thing of the past? Stormwater run-off causing flash flooding in the Parkes CBD. Picture supplied

$2.6 million worth of stormwater detention basins, enlarged pipes and inlets will be built in an effort to reduce flash flooding in the Parkes CBD.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.