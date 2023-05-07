Coming soon: $2.6 million project to reduce stormwater flooding of Parkes CBD

$2.6 million worth of stormwater detention basins, enlarged pipes and inlets will be built in an effort to reduce flash flooding in the Parkes CBD.
Reducing stormwater run-off into the town centre will take the largest share of $4 million in funding Parkes Shire Council has received through the Resources for Region grant program.
It's one of six projects funded, with $1million to build critical infrastructure for Stage 1 of the Rose Street residential development, which will provide 31 new lots with some set aside for first home buyers.
Mayor Ken Keith welcomed the NSW Government funding commitment.
"This is good news for our Shire; as we continue to grow, we must have the infrastructure that supports our wonderful towns and villages," Cr Keith said.
"These projects are not only providing the infrastructure we need now but also providing opportunities for the future needs of our community."
Council's studies reveal the business area of Currajong, Clarinda and Bogan Streets can experience flooding up to 400mm in depth - and the stormwater network cannot manage increased severe weather activity, due to old pipelines and sections needing replacing.
Stormwater detention basins will help reduce stormwater volumes and resurfacing road intersections and improving gutters will increase stormwater capture.
From the first quarter of 2023 onwards, Council is undertaking a series of stormwater mitigation works to reduce main street flooding for Parkes.
Parkes Shire Council explains that the first stage of works includes:
The work begins in Crocker Park, near Spicer Oval, with the demolition of the existing earth bund or embankment east of Spicer and the construction of a larger one to redirect stormwater through a pipe to the newly constructed basin.
An embankment will be built in the southwest corner of Crocker Park, with a stormwater pit connected to the Victoria Street drainage. A new bunded area will be built north of the park, parallel to Alexandra Street.
Residents will notice works to relocate services, including sewerage and water mains and communications, the council says it is in contact with people who may be affected by the stormwater mitigation works including users of the Dog Park, neighbouring properties, sporting clubs and informal park users, the caravan park and community members using the facilities.
Other projects to share in the funding include:
