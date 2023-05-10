Parkes Champion-Post
Saturday's Southern Cross Village fete will be 'one of our biggest'

Updated May 10 2023 - 2:47pm, first published 2:00pm
Southern Cross opens its gates to bring back the fete from 10am to 2pm Saturday. Picture supplied
This year's Southern Cross Village fete is shaping up to be one of the biggest to date, with the return of all your favourite fair attractions and some great entertainment.

