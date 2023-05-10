Saturday's Southern Cross Village fete will be 'one of our biggest'

This year's Southern Cross Village fete is shaping up to be one of the biggest to date, with the return of all your favourite fair attractions and some great entertainment.
It's great news for all those who have been missing this annual feature on the local calendar - it's the first time it's been on since 2019 and Mick Craft says the organising committee has put a lot of work into making it something special.
Gates are open 10am to 2pm, this Saturday May 13, with local entertainment through the morning provided by:
In between the special acts, browse the stalls which promise to include cakes and plants as well as produce, or grab a coffee.
Peter Guppy will be offering trishaw rides and there is a jumping castle for the kids to enjoy.
The raffle that has been on sale at Woolworths will be drawn on the day and you can pick up tickets in the chocolate wheel on site on the day.
All welcome!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.