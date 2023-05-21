The year was 1981, a young Jeff Page was building what would become his workshop for the next 42 years in the Parkes Industrial Area and there wasn't a soul to be seen around him.
The veteran mechanic was the first to purchase land in the area to the west of the carpet business.
It is indeed the end of an era as Jeff now retires 60 years on from gaining his mechanics apprenticeship and 42 years running his own business.
Not that he really wants to but at age 77, some of the physical tasks were beginning to take their toll on the body. His last day was May 17.
"Not once did I not want to come to work," Jeff said.
"I loved being a mechanic, I always worked for local people and enjoyed catching up with them, learning about their lives and interests, and building friendships and relationships."
Jeff started his apprenticeship on April 15, 1963 at the tender age of 17 with RR Nock Pty Ltd who were at 25 Church Street at the time - where Parkes General Practice is now.
"I remember they had a hoist in there and two bowsers out the front," Jeff said.
In '68 he transferred to TA and LM Howell who had the BP Telescope service station where the new car wash is now located in Clarinda Street and finished his five-year apprenticeship with them.
A year later he moved again to NJ Stansfield, where Littlewood's Smash Repairs are in Bushman Street, and stayed there for 11 years. He worked with Les Brown, owner/manager and Bill Medlyn the workshop foreman.
How Jeff came to be one of the first businesses to build in the Parkes Industrial Area was by chance.
Along with his job during the week, Jeff was also fixing cars on the weekend out of his father's shed.
One of his customers at NJ's who knew he was doing extra work was Jack Hutton, the town clerk at Parkes Council.
Jack had a grand vision for an industrial area in Parkes and was pushing to develop it in the town's south.
He and colleague Michael Greenwood approached Jeff and suggested he should buy a block and take his work out there.
"I thought about it, then Michael called me asking if I was interested, he said 'because tomorrow the land will double in price'," Jeff said.
The price was $750 and Jeff didn't hesitate, heading straight to the bank for a loan - it was still the early 80s after all. He bought 2 Matthews Street and started building his workshop in 1981.
Jeff's neighbour, a panel beater who arrived two years after him, paid $1500.
"At the time there was nothing here, not even the gas works. The only thing that was here was the drive-in screen and the amenities block," Jeff said.
"There was no Harvey Norman and all that.
"I don't think the streets were even named. It was dirt road, it took about 20 years to get kerb and guttering.
"I was a bit scared at first because there was no one here," he laughed.
But that of course soon changed and within about three years Jeff said.
"[Now] that area past Harvey Norman has just taken off," he added.
"From what it was to what it is now is just unreal and it started with Jack Hutton."
Jeff has not only seen so much change around him but within the industry too.
The biggest changes he found was when power operated hydraulic brakes came along, when battery alternators were used instead of generators, electric ignitions instead of breaker point ignitions, overhead camshaft motors instead of side valve motors, automatic transmission versus manual transmission, disc brakes instead of drum brakes, and tubeless and radial tyres were much safer than conventional tyres and tube.
There was also laminated windscreens instead of zone toughened windscreens.
"If it didn't have a laminated windscreen, when something hit it they'd shatter," Jeff said.
"The introduction of laminated windscreens would have saved a lot of accidents.
"There was also the introduction of seatbelts in 1965 - how I know that is I've been an authorised inspector since 1969, and I was a gas inspector for cars and semi trailers.
"And there were airbags and then computer-operated everything."
The hardest area Jeff found to adapt to has been the modern day vehicle because of the computers.
"There's computer-operated instruments, transmissions, gearboxes, motors and everything else that's in the car," he said.
"There's so many electrical components now - heated seats, windows and mirrors."
Over his 42 years in business he put on four apprentices, with one staying with him for a good 10 years. They included John Cole - his first apprentice, Tony Ferris and Paul Massurit.
Bev Bokeyar worked with Jeff at NJ's doing the book work and once he set up shop, she's been working with him part-time ever since.
The late Kevin Punch also worked for Jeff on the radiators for 10 years.
"I want to thank all my customers over the years for their support," Jeff said.
He'd also like to thank all his spare parts suppliers: Blatch's - Warren and Nancye, and Allan Blatch; Repco - Dave Horwood, Rodney Willis and staff; Parkes Auto Wreckers - Neville and Brenton Trainor; Parkes Bearings - Peter Evans and Mick Davies; and Supercheap Auto.
Jeff spent the last few weeks going through his shed and cleaning everything out, with the building now having been sold.
He's been finalising his last few jobs and is still doing rego inspections until the end of May.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
