Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News

Parkes and District Kennel Club trials will be a lot more secure and safer thanks to new fencing rings

Christine Little
By Christine Little
May 10 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
State Member for Orange Phil Donato, with Parkes and District Kennel Club secretary Fiona Watts and Willow, was in Parkes on May 2 to check out the new fenced-in dog rings at the Parkes Showground. Picture by Christine Little
State Member for Orange Phil Donato, with Parkes and District Kennel Club secretary Fiona Watts and Willow, was in Parkes on May 2 to check out the new fenced-in dog rings at the Parkes Showground. Picture by Christine Little

"This is a game changer for our club," said the secretary of the Parkes and District Kennel Club Fiona Watts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.