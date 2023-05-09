"This is a game changer for our club," said the secretary of the Parkes and District Kennel Club Fiona Watts.
Two new fully fenced rings as well as a perimeter fence will make running dog trials at the Parkes Showground much smoother and safer, and draw-in future competitors.
That's the hope for the club after the fencing has been erected at the Parkes Showground thanks to $25,000 government funding.
"This is fantastic for our area and the community," Fiona said.
"It's definitely a drawcard for the beginners.
"It will make the area more secure, which is especially important for beginners whose dogs aren't fully trained yet.
"And it will be safer for everyone, and safer for the horses since this is a shared facility."
Prior to this the club used rope and bunting to fence off the rings for their competitions.
"If you haven't been to a trial before there's just so much excitement - in the dogs and the owners too. It's great but it's crazy," Fiona said.
State Member for Orange Phil Donato stopped by the facility on May 2 to check out the new fencing.
He said it was a project he supported and was happy to see it up and already used.
"Here's hoping it will draw more people here for events," he said.
The competition rings were in action over the weekend of April 22 and 23 when the club hosted its fourth Dog Agility and Jumping Trial.
Money the club was able to raise at this event will fund the removal of the old pipe fence with the piping to go underground.
In total the work has come to more than $30,000.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
