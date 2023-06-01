And just like that the old playground at Lions Park is gone and landscaping well in progress as the area makes way for an exciting makeover and upgrades.
The park is closed to the public and will be for several more weeks as work begins on transforming the space into a 'play paradise', worth $850,000.
By May 1 the playground that was located under the sunshade had already been taken down.
Four weeks later the area was already taking shape with demolitions and sub-surface drainage works now completed and new concrete slabs have been poured for the shelters and barbecue areas.
Earthworks for the footpaths and play equipment are now underway.
During the construction period the whole facility is closed and fenced-off.
In the meantime barbecues and toilets can be accessed at other facilities across Parkes including Memorial Hill, Kelly Reserve and Pac Park (barbecue only).
Preliminary work on the area began on March 29 with the removal of two large dangerous Aleppo pines located next to the toilet block.
The design by Moduplay includes a new collection of play equipment, additional shade and new shelters and barbeques.
It features a 25m double sky rider (flying fox), multi-play skytower, rock climbing block, swing set with an inclusive seat, 2.3m wheelchair-accessible carousel, three mini trampolines, balance trail, junior multi-play unit and a winding bike path.
The upgrade is expected to be completed by July this year.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
