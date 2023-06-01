Parkes Champion-Post
Old playground comes down as Lions Park's exciting transformation underway

Christine Little
By Christine Little
June 1 2023 - 4:30pm
The old playground that was located under the sunshade is gone as workers began the task of transforming Lions Park in Parkes into a play paradise on May 1. Picture by Christine Little
And just like that the old playground at Lions Park is gone and landscaping well in progress as the area makes way for an exciting makeover and upgrades.

