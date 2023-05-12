Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News

Angus Brown's 1973 Suzuki RV90 motorbike one unique ride

By Jeff McClurg
May 13 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This funky looking 1973 Suzuki RV90 with its big balloon-like tyres caught Angus Brown's eye when he was looking for a new ride and it attracts plenty of looks from others too. Picture by Jeff McClurg
This funky looking 1973 Suzuki RV90 with its big balloon-like tyres caught Angus Brown's eye when he was looking for a new ride and it attracts plenty of looks from others too. Picture by Jeff McClurg

Angus Brown is one of the younger members of the Parkes-based Central West Car Club but that hasn't stopped him from slowly building up a collection of unique cars and motorbikes, so it was no surprise to see him with this funky looking Suzuki.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.