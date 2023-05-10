Parkes Champion-Post
Country music muster a great way to spend Mother's Day in Parkes

By Christine Cox
May 11 2023 - 7:30am
Gary Hollier is a popular country singer/musician from Dubbo and will be the Parkes and District Country Music Association's guest performer for the Mother's Day muster. Picture supplied
What a great way to spend Mother's Day - lunch at the club and an afternoon of country music featuring another gentleman of country music Gary Hollier.

