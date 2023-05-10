Country music muster a great way to spend Mother's Day in Parkes

What a great way to spend Mother's Day - lunch at the club and an afternoon of country music featuring another gentleman of country music Gary Hollier.
Gary is a popular country singer/musician from Dubbo and a great supporter of country music in Parkes and the whole region.
He brings his own unique style of easy listening music, whether singing old favourites, some up-tempo or any of his own compositions.
Our April muster was another great success with featured performer Trevor French, an accomplished singer/musician also from Dubbo.
Trevor is often seen in and around Parkes performing with the band "Switch" and was well received by the crowd at the muster.
Trevor was supported by walk-up artists Garry Hemming (who started off the afternoons proceedings with a medley of foxtrots which got the dancers up on the floor right from the start), Craig Manderson, Mick Bruce, Lindy Charlton, Jock Charlton, Gary Hollier, Bill Dixon, Wade Dixon (who treated us to a guitar instrumental segment and joined in with the band for the afternoon) and Bruce Toole.
Many thanks go to our Dubbo, Forbes, Molong and Cowra members and friends who continue to support our musters each month.
Dale always includes information regarding their muster events in our newsletter which is available at our musters. Please take them home to keep up to date with what's going on.
We are now looking forward to seeing you all at the Mother's Day muster on May 14 featuring Gary Hollier as our guest performer, 1pm in the Starlight Auditorium at the Parkes Services Club. Remember, Mother's Day lunch, country music and perhaps even dinner at the Parkes Services Club sounds like a great way to spend the day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.