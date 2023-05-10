Parkes Champion-Post
Free water play area coming to Kelly Reserve in Parkes thanks to government funding

By Newsroom
May 10 2023 - 1:00pm
Inspiration photo of what a water play area looks like. A detailed concept plan of what the play area at Kelly Reserve will look like will be available soon. Picture supplied
Thrilled to announce the news, Parkes Shire Council says the town is 'finally' set to open a free water play area at Kelly Reserve.

