Thrilled to announce the news, Parkes Shire Council says the town is 'finally' set to open a free water play area at Kelly Reserve.
The announcement follows the awarding of $500,000 in funding from the NSW Government through its Places to Play Program.
Parkes Shire Mayor Ken Keith OAM said community consultation has identified Kelly Reserve near Bushmans Dam as the most suitable location for a water play space.
The new area will enhance the Kelly Reserve precinct as a social hub and gathering space for Parkes residents and visitors - it is already a popular spot for birthday parties and barbecues.
It will be designed using the topography of the Lachlan Catchment and the rivers, lakes, dams, weirs, and bores as inspiration.
And a splash pad, water fountains, wide bridges and trickling streams have been included.
Interpretive signage will tell the story of water and explain the physics and engineering that surround natural and engineered water flow.
Cr Keith said the project would expand on the already popular facilities at Kelly Reserve.
"The establishment of a free water play space has been a long-held desire of many in our community, and we're very pleased to be bringing this vision to life through the funding we've received from the NSW Government," he said.
Innovation, inclusivity, and accessibility is at the forefront of this project, Cr Keith added, ensuring that people of all ages and abilities can engage in play.
Minister for Planning and Public Spaces, Paul Scully said the new water play space will be a great addition to Kelly Reserve in Parkes.
"Once completed this place will make a splash in the Parkes community and bring residents of all ages and abilities together to cool-off in summer months as well as learn about water," he said.
"I can't wait to see how the design will draw on the unique water story of the Lachlan Valley and am really excited to see the project get underway."
Works on this project are expected to be completed mid-2024.
A detailed concept plan of what the play area will look like will be available once the project goes out for tender.
Further information about the Places to Play Program is available from the NSW Department of Planning and Environment's website at www.dpie.nsw.gov.au.
