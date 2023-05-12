There's a new art group in town and they're hoping to make an impact at this year's upcoming Waste to Art competition.
The hugely popular local and regional event, Waste to Art, is just one of the projects and activities the new Parkes Multicultural Art Group are getting involved in.
Members met on May 2 at the Marramarra Makerspace Studio at the Parkes Library and Cultural Centre to work on their entry, which they're very excited about.
"The Parkes Multicultural Art Group is a new group to engage multicultural community members and for them to show and share their cultural art skills, join in with the Parkes community and to have some fun," the region's Migrant Support Officer Anni Gallagher said.
And the group has been progressing along nicely, says Anni.
They meet on the first Tuesday of the month at 10.30am in the Marramarra Makerspace Studio at the library.
The group includes members from Pakistan, Malaysia, China, Japan and Ukraine backgrounds and more. And others are welcome to join.
As part of the group, they encourage creativity, will feature artist workshops from time to time, and use materials available in the Makerspace.
"You don't have to be an artist. You may have an idea that will help others," Anni said.
Through the Migrant and Refugee Support Service, Anni is based in Orange and undertakes outreach activities in Parkes, Forbes, Cowra, Grenfell, Oberon, Blayney, Lithgow, Kandos/Rylstone, Cabonne, Condobolin, West Wyalong and Lake Cargelligo.
If you have any questions about the Parkes Multicultural Art Group, you can call Anni on 0409 458 156.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
