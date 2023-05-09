Those seeking dollars to fund their next big, exciting project or event need to look no further with the Parkes Shire Council Cultural Grants Program now open for 2023.
The aim of council's Cultural Grants Program is to encourage and support musical, cultural and artistic endeavours of local community organisations, services and strategies, which make a positive contribution to community and cultural life of the shire.
"If you have a great idea for a project or event that will enhance the cultural vibrancy of the Parkes Shire, or if your group needs some equipment to help you support cultural vibrancy and richness in our shire, consider applying for one of these grants," Cultural, Education and Library Services Manager Kerryn Jones said.
The grants can be used in a variety of ways, including to develop a new project, extension or enhancement of an existing project, purchase of equipment, or minor capital works.
Applicants must request a grant of at least $2000 with the total funding pool at $10,000.
For more information you can contact Ms Jones on 6861 2338.
For help with writing your submission Ms Jones strongly recommends you contact the grants team at grants@parkes.nsw.gov.au.
Information and the cultural grants application form are available on council's website under community. Applications close Friday, June 2 at 5pm. You can also download a hard copy from the website or drop into the Parkes Shire Library and staff can provide you with one.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.