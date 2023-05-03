The Parkes Bridge Club held its annual Agnes Hewett Day on March 19 in the Coventry Room at the Parkes Shire Library and Cultural Centre.
There were 14 tables for the teams event and the winning team was from Orange and both 2nd and 3rd teams were from Dubbo.
The Ball team, comprising Greig Ball, Gary Somers, Gai and Tim Baker were the best Parkes team coming in 5th.
Agnes Hewett was a founding member of the club, back in 1993 and was its second president.
Agnes encouraged new players by starting Tuesday bridge where learners were placed with more experienced players.
Today Tuesday is still a day where we draw for partners, this means you can play without needing a permanent partner.
The Coventry Room was a great venue and a Parkes Que Club member organised the catering.
It was a very successful day and so good to be in an airconditioned venue when it was so hot outside that day.
The monthly medal for the most points earned each month was presented at our monthly afternoon tea, after the game on Thursday and was won by Peter Dearden, a well deserved win.
I suspect that we will see Peter win more monthly medals over the next few years.
For more information on playing or learning bridge, contact Kevin Robinson on 0428 623 293.
