Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News

Great turnout for Agnes Hewett Day for Parkes Bridge Club

By Tim Baker
Updated May 3 2023 - 6:07pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parkes' best performing team at the annual Agnes Hewett Day, coming in fifth were Tim Baker, Gary Somers, Greig Ball and Gai Baker. Picture supplied
Parkes' best performing team at the annual Agnes Hewett Day, coming in fifth were Tim Baker, Gary Somers, Greig Ball and Gai Baker. Picture supplied

The Parkes Bridge Club held its annual Agnes Hewett Day on March 19 in the Coventry Room at the Parkes Shire Library and Cultural Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.