Wet and cold weather is becoming a tradition of the opening round of footy in the Triple M AFL Central West junior competition, as Orange/Forbes met the Bathurst Giants in the season opener.
The Swamp Tigers knew they were in for a tough game on Sunday, as the Bathurst Giants controlled possession from the first bounce. Inaccurate kicking from Orange/Forbes and strong pressure from the Giants in the first quarter enabled the Giants to dominate but Orange/Forbes were able to stay in touching distance at the first break trailing by only 17 points.
It was a different story for the rest of the match as Orange/Forbes made the same mistakes and Bathurst flexed their muscles and used their superior height to kick four goals to none to put the Swamp Tigers away and take an 8.12 (60) to 0.6 (6) victory.
Despite the loss there were several promising signs for Orange/Forbes with the midfield performing well and the two best players for Orange/Forbes being debutants Logan McMahon and Raphael Milsom.
The under 17's featured the debut of Forbes' Reece Matheson and it was a great day out for Reece and the rest of his teammate as Orange/Forbes took a first round win over a determined Giants 7.4 (46) to 4.5 (29).
It was a tale of two halves as the Giants controlled a tight first quarter with both teams looking to take control, however it was the Giants who took a slender 2-point lead into quarter time. The second quarter was as tight as the first with both teams scoring goals but again it was the Giants who went to the break with the lead.
The third quarter saw the Swamp Tigers take control keeping the Giants scoreless while kicking 2.1 and it was even better in the fourth quarter as Orange/Forbes kicked 3.2 to take a strong win 7.4 (46) to 4.5 (29).
Best on ground for Orange/Forbes was Harvey Shephard who kicked two goals and Reece Matheson was impressive in his debut game of AFL.
In the other games the under 12's won 11.9 (75) to 4.4 (28) whilst in the Youth Girls Orange won 6.9 (45) to 2.6 (18).
Next week will see Orange/Forbes taking on the Bathurst Bushrangers in Orange.
The Forbes-based club is looking to work closely with Parkes and Parkes' senior AFL club to help promote the game in the region and get more Parkes kids involved in the game.
Currently there are no Parkes juniors playing AFL.
Each week we'll be running their match reports in the hope it might spark a little interest and open an opportunity for Parkes kids.
