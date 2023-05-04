On a miserable cold and wet day the Parkes Boars made their way across to Dubbo to face the new-look Rhinos.
But in a game riddled with injuries and key players unavailable it wasn't the outcome the Boars had hoped for.
The ball quickly became heavy as the rain was relentless across the region.
Five minutes into the game, the Boars scored under the post through number 1 Lewis Gravatt.
The conversion by George Taylor was successful, and Boars led 7, Rhinos 0.
Five minutes later with Parkes down to 14 men due to an injury, Rhinos scored and converted, taking the score 7-all.
Penalty goal to George Taylor with 22 minutes to go, Parkes 10 to Rhinos 7.
At the 16 minute mark Rhinos intercepted a loose, floating ball and bolted down the field to put the ball down under the posts.
The conversion taken from right in front was good earning the Rhinos the lead with 14 points to Boars' 10.
There was a penalty opportunity for the Boars on the 15m for continual infringement by the Rhinos and the kick by George Taylor was successful.
The Boars keeping the Rhinos within their reach, the points gap tightened, Rhinos 14, Boars 13.
The young Boars George Taylor, Will Bevan and Jack Byrnes really stood up to the huge Rhinos pack.
With a minute to go the Rhinos worked the ball down to the line and crossed on the wing much to the frustration of the Boars.
Conversion was missed though but the Rhinos kept the lead.
Rhinos were soon 19 to Boars 13 as the teams huddled into the break.
Opening the second half and Rhinos scored again with a penalty goal.
Rhinos 22 to Parkes 13.
The second half continued to jolt between the two sides, a real stop-start affair with almost every phase of play drawing a whistle.
Both sides failed to really settle into the second half and although there were individual moments of momentum, neither team could finish their plays.
Five minutes to go in the half Rhinos took a penalty goal sending the scores further apart.
Rhinos 25 to Boars 13.
Right on the full-time whistle, Rhinos had a chance to make one more impact and add to the points, a penalty goal from in front locked the final score at Rhinos 28, Boars 13.
Following the match best and fairest points were awarded to:
Firsts and Seconds will enjoy a week off this week with a bye round.
Our ladies head back to Mudgee to face the Wombats.
Our juniors also have a bye week while the Wallas head across to Dubbo.
Next match on May 13 is a home game at Spicer Oval against CSU Bathurst.
The Parkes Boars juniors have been working hard down at Spicer Oval during their training sessions in preparation for their seasons.
The club is stoked to see so many kids enjoying rugby and making new mates, that's what it's all about!
Respect, encouragement and friendship are some of our pillars at the Boars, and these kids have it in spades!
If you want to join these superstars it's not too late. Check us out on Facebook and we will send you in the right direction!
