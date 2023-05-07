Parkes Shire Council is ensuring children are safe and secure when travelling in vehicles with free child restraint checks returning to Parkes.
The checks are done by authorised Child Restraint Fitters in Parkes and will take place on Friday, May 12.
Parkes Shire Council's Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, says this free child restraint checking day will now be held bi-annually as it is usually well patronised and is important in ensuring the safe travel of young children.
"Due to the success of previous events, we've received funding to offer this service twice a year to Parkes residents," Ms Suitor said.
"One in late November/early December and one in April/May."
The upcoming child restraint checking day will be held on Friday, May 12 from 11am-3pm in the carpark at Kelly Reserve.
The correct fitting and adjustment of child restraints is vital, Ms Suitor said.
She said research shows that two out of three child restraints are not being used properly and this puts children at risk of injury in the event of a crash.
"Most of the restraints we have checked at previous events have had minor problems that needed fixing to ensure the safety of the child - such as tightening and untwisting straps, fitting gated buckles and correcting the seatbelt's path through the restraint," Ms Suitor said.
"It is important to have your child restraint checked regularly after prolonged use and installed correctly before use to ensure that your precious cargo is safe."
Bookings are essential for the event - please phone 6861 2364 to secure your place.
Information about the child restraint laws, the types of restraints and advice on moving children from one restraint type to the next will also be available on the day.
The free child restraint checking day follows the free online child car seat safety workshops that were held in Parkes this week.
