Parkes Que Club hands over first batch of teddies they made for ambulance service

By Pam Nankivell
May 5 2023 - 9:30am
Parkes paramedic Daniel Wright was thrilled to receive a box of Que T Bears - appropriately named by the Parkes Que Club - the first to be knitted and ready to ride.

