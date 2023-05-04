Parkes paramedic Daniel Wright was thrilled to receive a box of Que T Bears - appropriately named by the Parkes Que Club - the first to be knitted and ready to ride.
Fires, flood and Covid have affected the supply of many things in the last three years but a shortage of teddy bears is not the first thing one would think about.
Some of our members who knit have been putting fingers to needles and we also have other people in the wider community helping us make these teddies.
After only four weeks, Que had enough to fill a medium sized tub.
Nevertheless, we could use more help with the knitting or the donation of 8 ply wool or acrylic.
Even small quantities of left over yarn are fine as the bears are multicoloured and not very big.
We now have a drop-off box at Parkes Decor (near the Parkes Leagues Club) for finished teddies and/or donations of yarn.
Que feels this is a very worthwhile project as the teddies are a great comfort to distressed children.
This view is shared by Nick Overall from Prime TV. After reading our first article in this paper he arranged to come to Parkes to do a report for the TV news, which many of you will have seen.
So perhaps people further afield than our shire will now be making teddy bears for their ambulance services too.
If you would like to help, we have patterns available and some balls of yarn if you need them. Just give me a call on 0407 894 498 for these or if you would like more information.
