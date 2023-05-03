Here are the sports results from April 29-30 for Parkes teams and more across different competitions in the region:
Round 3: Parkes Cobras v Waratahs postponed, date to be confirmed.
Round 3
Peter McDonald Premiership First Grade:
All teams have a competition-wide bye this weekend when Group 11 takes on Group 10 in three grades in Blayney.
Blues Tag Western Premiership: Parkes Spacecats 30 def Nyngan Tigers 12
Tom Nelson Premiership Under 18s: Parkes Spacemen 30 def Nyngan Tigers 16
Western Premiership Reserve Grade: Nyngan Tigers 34 def Parkes Spacemen 6
Round 3
First grade:
League tag:
Round 3
New Holland Cup First Grade: Dubbo Rhinos 28 def Parkes Boars 13
Second grade: Parkes forfeit
Westfund North Cup women: Wellington forfeit
Under 16s: Dubbo Junior Rugby Club 17 def Parkes Boars 12
Under 14s: Dubbo Junior Rugby Club 19 def Parkes Boars 10
Under 12s: Emus Rugby Club 26 def Parkes Boars 19
Senior men Tier Two: Parkes forfeit
Women: Parkes United 1 draw Orange Cyms 1
Men: Parkes United v Orange Wanderers. Washed out after 20 minutes (see the photos above)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Instagram
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.