The intricately designed coach the new King and Queen have personally chosen to take them to their Coronation on May 6 comes from a craftsman who calls the Parkes Shire home.
Jim Frecklington is no stranger to many in the shire, particularly because of his work with the Royal Family.
And in the days and weeks leading up to the Coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, his name and story have made headlines once again for an extraordinary project and journey he set on 19 years ago.
Jim spent 10 years building what has been described as "the most comfortable coach in royal history", in a workshop set up in an old School of Artillery transport compound in Manly.
Called the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, Charles and Camilla are breaking a tradition dating back to 1831 by choosing not to travel in the very bumpy, jolting eight-horse-drawn Gold State Coach that has delivered royals in the past, except only for their trip back to Buckingham Palace.
"The day Charles is coronated will be the most special day of Charles' life and for him to choose something I have made on the other side of the world makes me exceptionally proud," the now 73-year-old said.
"The Gold State Coach was originally made in 1761 for King George III's Coronation.
"Every monarch has said how uncomfortable it is. It's slung by big leather straps that are about five to six feet long and act as a pendular.
"It was described as riding in a ship on the roughest seas by George IV. Queen Elizabeth said how horrible it was and she told me that personally."
The Diamond Jubilee State Coach has hydraulic suspension that makes it feel like riding in a Rolls-Royce, Jim says.
It also boasts electric windows, air-conditioning and heating - a big upgrade from the hot water bottle Her Majesty previously used.
As reported in London's The Sun, it is far more than just a cushy ride. Built into the coach are thousands of years of British history, thanks to more than 100 artefacts Jim collected and crafted into its body.
He's the only person to have built a new royal coach since 1902.
Jim was born at Rosedurnate Hospital in Parkes and grew up on the family farm at Peak Hill, his family having worked on the land for more than 100 years.
While Jim says he chose a different path to farming, it was here where his passion for and interest in building carts, buggies and coaches, and restoring them began.
"Most men and women have an interest in old types of cars, mine was coaches, I thought they were very beautiful," he said.
"When I was eight years old I had a little Shetland pony and he became so cunning and difficult to ride so I made a little cart to go behind him.
"That's really where my interest started.
"Then most people had an old buggy in the shed at home and they would give them to me, and as a hobby I used to restore them."
This was all the experience Jim had but that certainly didn't hold him back.
As a young man Jim worked in Canada and in the Arctic, just six or seven miles from the Magnetic North Pole, and he often visited nearby England during his holidays.
On his first day he visited Buckingham Palace and met with a man from the Royal Mews, home to the British royal family's ceremonial horses, who told him one of the Queen's coachmen was leaving.
"They invited me to stay with the Royal Mews and they told me 'no Australian has ever worked here before'. They knew I was very interested in carriages and horses," Jim said.
"They told me to write to the Crown Equerry and I had a very favourable reply. I flew from Australia to England to see them, that was in excess of 50 years ago... I was 20."
His first job was looking after the Duke of Edinburgh's team of carriage horses at Windsor Castle. Then he started working for the Queen.
One of his biggest highlights was in 1973 when she asked him to accompany her to Australia for the opening of the Opera House.
"She was very good to me, so was the Duke of Edinburgh," Jim said.
"The Duke of Edinburgh was like a father to me."
Though he had moved back to Australia in 1975 and eventually entered the real estate industry, in 1977 the Queen asked him to manage her Silver Jubilee Exhibition during its tour of Australia, which included caring for two royal carriages - the Glass Coach and the 1902 State Landau.
By 1980 he was obsessed enough to build his own replica of the landau - a horse-drawn four-wheeled carriage - just for fun.
He then went on to design and build for Queen Elizabeth the Australian State Coach in 1987 with her approval, gifted to her as part of Australia's bicentennial celebrations in 1988.
"I made it in Dubbo and some of it on the farm in Peak Hill.
"It was used on Prince William's and Kate's wedding day - Charles and Camilla and Mr and Mrs Middleton (Michael and Carole) rode in it."
But it was 2004, with Her Majesty's approval, that he began to build what would be his masterpiece, the Diamond Jubilee State Coach.
Initially his plan was to have it ready for the Queen's 80th birthday in 2006.
But he wanted it to be grand, a work of art and history. It was so grand it became a museum in its own right.
"The art of making coaches is lost, I would hate to see that tradition die out. No one has made a new royal carriage in 120 years," Jim said.
"The Diamond Jubilee State Coach has pieces of old buildings, ships and aircrafts, all to do with the history of Britain, going back 1000 years."
He wanted to call it Britannia but because it took 10 years to gather and incorporate the artefacts, it was finished in 2013 in time for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee and was first used during the State Opening of Parliament in June 2014.
The Queen showed her gratitude by awarding him the Royal Victorian Order, a medal which is the personal gift of the Monarch.
Jim's idea for artefacts sparked when he discovered there was some wood stored away that had been taken from Lord Nelson's flagship HMS Victory.
He was given permission to have some of that wood carved into a crown to sit on top of the coach. He began to wonder what else was out there.
"I discovered all had a 'Surveyor of the Fabric' and once I wrote to them they were only too happy to help," Jim said.
Among the treasures are wood from Henry VIII's flagship the Mary Rose, a piece of fuselage from a Lancaster bomber that took part in the Dambuster raids in World War Two, wood from a descendant of Sir Isaac Newton's famous apple tree, a chunk from the original 1760 door frame of 10 Downing Street, timber from the 1620 Mayflower and timber from the 1845 Franklin Expedition, one of Florence Nightingale's dresses and a Bronze Age boat.
Another slice came from a clock built by John Harrison the 18th-century craftsman whose marine chronometer cracked the problem of working out longitude at sea. There's a musket ball from Waterloo, wood from the royal box at Ascot and a button from the World War One battlefield of Gallipoli.
There's part of a ladder used by Sir Edmund Hillary when he climbed Everest in 1953 and a piece of timber from the Althorp estate in Northants, a reminder of Princess Diana who is buried there.
The handles were made by a New Zealand jeweller and decorated with 24 diamonds and 130 sapphires.
But the most significant for Jim is an artefact that he says goes back to biblical times - a piece of the Stone of Destiny, the sandstone block that was used in the coronation of Scottish monarchs for centuries. One of those fragments is now set into a panel below the coach seat where Charles and Camilla will sit on their historic ride.
The crown atop the carriage has gold, frankincense, and myrrh in the cross, another biblical reference to the gifts given to the Lord Christ on his birth.
"And that gold came from Peak Hill," Jim said.
Jim built most of the coach himself, calling on experts and specialists for the more detailed work such as carvings, lamps, the gold silk upholstery and aluminium wheels.
In designing the coach he relied solely on intuitive design skills and did not use any modern computer-aided design tools.
Jim mortgaged his home in Manly to finance his $5 million creation, with the Federal Government providing some funds towards it ($250,000) and other donors stepped in to help reimburse his costs.
"I took the risk, I think if you believe in something you've got to do it yourself," he said.
"It became the Queen's favourite coach and she used it almost every year until her health declined.
"They call me the 'Fabergé of coach making'."
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
