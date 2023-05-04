Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League saw Parkes White travel to West Wyalong and Parkes Blue travel to Molong to play their first round of footy in wet conditions.
U7s White
Under 7s travelled to West Wyalong for the first 2 games of the season.
First game was played against West Wyalong Red and was close with the Parkes side coming away with a narrow 2 try win to kick their season off in style. Plenty of try scorers including Sol Rauchle, Knox Calaebro and Clay Milson but it was the first game player, Obie Medlyn who showed the West Wyalong crowd a clean pair of heels for 2 tries in his first ever game.
The tagging was outstanding led by Bruce Burt, Gus Walker, Emerest Cassidy, Hudson Gavin, Chayse Martyn and Bexley Gaffey.
The second game against West Wyalong Black showed the boys were hungry to play all day as the tries flowed with a 5 try win. This game saw not one dropped ball by the Parkes boys which was pleasing to see.
Bexley Gaffey, Obie Medlyn and Sol Rauchle all found the try line twice with Hudson Gavin, Emerest Cassidy, Clay and Quincy Milson, Bruce Burt and a long range try from Chayse Martyn who beat the whole Wyalong side with steps and swerves. The tagging in the second game was led by Knox Calaebro and Quincy Milson showing that you do not have to be the biggest players on the field to tag an opposition.
U10s White
Andrew Thomas Building/Bogan Gate Pub U10s White made the trip to West Wyalong for our first competition game of the season.
We came up against a very big and very talented team. Our first half was very nervous, and we turned the ball over often and missed a lot of tackles.
Our 2nd half was a much improved effort, with our tackles starting to stick and our running game being a lot straighter.
It's a big step up from last year for most of these boys, and more games will see improvements in the coming weeks. Big Isaac Tillman scored a great try with a strong charge through the opposition. Abel Medlyn made some massive hits in defence and backed it up with some great runs. Cohen McGregor had an outstanding 2nd half and scored a great try and tackled all day. Final score was 56-10 West Wyalong way.
Home game against Canowindra this Saturday at Pioneer Oval, please come and support us.
U10s Blue
Andrew Thomas Building/Bogan Gate Pub U10s Blue had a grinding 28-26 win in wet conditions at Molong taking on Cabonne. It was an exciting finish with Bentley McGuire streaking away to come from behind and take the lead with only 3 minutes to go.
Standout players were Saxon Gosper with 2 tries and tries from Max Hackett, Jesse Rockwell, Noah Jayet, Max Dwyer Mulligan (MDM) and strong running and a killer sidestep from jack Kaden finding his way to the try-line.
U11LT White
MP Homes & Design U11s League tag played West Wyalong and won 20-10.
Try scorers were Luca Barnes (2), Charli Milne (2) and Emily Wild (1).
U12s White
K & H Constructions U12s White's coach, Benny Smith was wrapped with the boy's effort on the weekend with our first trip away to West Wyalong. We arrived with a full side and a strong bench, allowing for a good interchange. A mistake made by West Wyalong at the end of the first half gave Parkes the advantage, allowing for a successfully converted try taking the boys to 6 all at half time.
Rhyley Moore came out strong in the second half, taking a long run down the field to score under the post, being successfully converted, taking the score to 12-6. This however was closely followed by a try in the corner for West Wyalong, taking the score to 12 all still with 13 mins to go.
A drop ball by West Wyalong under the post with 2 mins to go, proved extra lucky for Parkes, as the boys went over to score under the post, making for an easy kick to take the final score to 18-12.
Overall, the defence in the 2nd half was outstanding in a tight game. In the forwards Flynn Oram and Jaylan Richardson took the ball up strong making good metres, Ollie Monkerud was brilliant out of hooker. Billy White and Tyler Butt both led the way in defence, Rhyley Moore was strong in attack making good metres on every run.
Tries to Rhyley Moore (1), Ollie Monkrued (1), Tyler Butt (1). Conversions were successful by Jaxson Clarke (1), Billy White (1), Tyler Butt (1).
U12s Blue
K & H Constructions U12s Blue were challenged all game in another nail bitting finish with Cabonne but come away with the win 22-16. An outstanding run with the ball from Jack Robinson and Hudson McGuire finding the line for a double on the back of driving dummy half running from Jacob Gosper, which from his efforts found the try-line with only 2 minutes remaining. Taj Harrison converting the try with only seconds to go and Captain Jamison Lee inspiring the side with two individual tries.
U14s White
Sportspower/MP Homes & Design U14s White played West Wyalong for their first game of the season.
Lots of positive talk from the boys resulted in a win and nil tries against them was very impressive. Great solid running by Angus, Khan and George up the middle and strong tackling by Leo and Jett. The boys defended their line strongly and constantly kept West Wyalong under pressure.
The older boys of the group showed good communication on the field and great leadership.
The boys came away with the win and the final score on the day was 32-0.
U14LT White
Bob Skinner Painting & Decorating/Hanson Plumbing U14's League tag White defeated West Wyalong 54-4.
A super strong start to the season saw the girls come away with a win. The team had a great turn-up for their first game, with a full side and plenty of interchange available.
Parkes was strong in attack and defenced all game and only allowed one try through, in the last 4 mins, giving West Wyalong their only points for the day. The team worked well together, passing the ball, making strong runs, tagging exceptionally well, and encouraging the newer players to be involved.
Multiple Tries were scored by Hannah Terry, Ashely Terry, and Ruby Heraghty, also Katie Galvin, Evie Barnes and Ashlee Trim. With conversions kicked by Piper White.
U14LT Blue
Bob Skinner Painting & Decorating/Hanson Plumbing U14s League tag Blue made it a white wash for the girls, dominating Cabonne 24-0.
Cabonne were keen for points, but the outstanding defence kept them scoreless in the wet conditions.
Malia Morrison opened the attack on Cabonne in the third minute with an outstanding solo try. The girls continued their strong defensive efforts throughout the game, and they constantly applied pressure with a storm of aggressive kicking, resulting in repeat sets and prominent field position allowing Alyra Williams to cross the try-line twice.
Adding to the onslaught in the very wet conditions Layla Logan scored early in the second half and Leni Constable crossing the line in the 12th minute of the second half. Malia Morrison putting the nail in the coffin and finding the try-line for her second try of the game in the last minutes.
U16s White
Brian Collins/Agriwest U16s White went down to a solid West Wyalong side 20-18 on Saturday.
With a large number unavailable for various reasons, a shortage on the bench meant the boys were asked to dig deep and play some big minutes in the middle.
Some baffling and inconsistent refereeing decisions saw us starved of the ball for most of the match, adding to the frustration and difficulty of a lack of reserves.
Three poor defensive efforts let in 3 tries, but we managed to hit back each time, and with 2 minutes to go, we scored to be within 2 points of an unlikely win. We rolled 70 metres up the field, and when West Wyalong fumbled the ball from a kick forward into an offside player, we thought we were home, but the officials saw it differently and the score remained 18- 20.
Joel Macgregor capped off his selection in the CHS opens Western Rugby League side with an outstanding performance. He was well supported with Tomas Scally and Ryan Cox having strong games on each edge, particularly in defence, and as usual, Taj Lovett was in everything. Triston Ross and Jack Milne were a handful every time they touched the ball, and will be a formidable combination with more game time.
Incredibly proud of the efforts and passion shown, but we still had a number of opportunities to close the game out.
All our players should be back for this weekend, and after the shattered looks of the players in the sheds, I'm expecting them to be breathing fire at Pioneer Oval on Saturday vs Canowindra.
U17LT White
Parkes Services Club/Hanson Plumbing U17s League tag White had a bye this weekend.
Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League would like to thank all their sponsors.
Please come and show your support this Saturday 6, May when Parkes White teams play Canowindra at Pioneer Oval and Parkes Blue teams play Red Bend at Spicer Oval.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.