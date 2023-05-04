Parkes Champion-Post
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Big numbers for Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League Club as season kicks-off

By Contributed
May 5 2023 - 8:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the Parkes' Under 6s in action last season. The Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League Club boasts big numbers this year. Picture by Jenny Kingham
Some of the Parkes' Under 6s in action last season. The Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League Club boasts big numbers this year. Picture by Jenny Kingham

Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League saw Parkes White travel to West Wyalong and Parkes Blue travel to Molong to play their first round of footy in wet conditions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.