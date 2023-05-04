K & H Constructions U12s Blue were challenged all game in another nail bitting finish with Cabonne but come away with the win 22-16. An outstanding run with the ball from Jack Robinson and Hudson McGuire finding the line for a double on the back of driving dummy half running from Jacob Gosper, which from his efforts found the try-line with only 2 minutes remaining. Taj Harrison converting the try with only seconds to go and Captain Jamison Lee inspiring the side with two individual tries.