While Parkes veteran hockey player Denise Gersbach is no stranger to the international stage, every time she pulls on the green and gold she's faced with a new opportunity and a new challenge.
This week she's in Christchurch, New Zealand for the Oceania Trans Tasman Masters Hockey Challenge that runs from May 2 to May 6.
Australia has sent seven women's teams, from Over 34s through to Over 65s, and nine men's teams, Over 34s through to Over 75s, to the event.
Gersbach has been selected in the Australian Over 50s women's team.
This is her sixth time selected in an Australian Masters team, although due to the Covid pandemic she wasn't able to attend the World Cup in 2020 when the tournament was cancelled.
"In our last Trans Tasman series against New Zealand on the Gold Coast, my team came away as champions and we would love to do the same again this year," Gersbach said.
"New Zealand will be very tough with a home ground advantage."
They've had an intense three month training program in the lead up to the event, the coach provides a program which focusses on fitness and skills.
"We keep a fitness diary and we complete it individually because we're all spread around the country," Gersbach said.
"That's why we get there early to train together for two days (on Sunday and Monday) before we played our first match on Tuesday.
"Seventy-five per cent of the Australian team in the Over 50s I've played with before which makes that easier.
"I was fortunate to be able to play in the recent Masters in the Bush carnival in Dubbo to get some matches in, local hockey in Australia has only been running for a few weeks as it is the beginning of the season."
Gersbach is a midfielder but usually when she's representing at Australian level they have her in the striker line.
"I guess it's because I started off as a striker but it's good I can be versatile and have an impact up front," she said.
Gersbach has lived and breathed hockey her entire life, she took part in her first hockey competition 46 years ago in 1977.
"That's what I love about hockey, it's a sport that's lifelong and that's one thing we promote in masters hockey," she said.
"You can still go on to represent your state and Australia at any age.
"And the standard of play in masters is still very high."
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
