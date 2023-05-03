Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News

Denise Gersbach from Parkes in New Zealand at Oceania Trans Tasman Masters Hockey Challenge

Christine Little
By Christine Little
May 4 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parkes veteran hockey player Denise Gersbach is representing Australia for the sixth time, in the Over 50s women's team at the Oceania Trans Tasman Masters Hockey Challenge in New Zealand. Picture by Christine Little
Parkes veteran hockey player Denise Gersbach is representing Australia for the sixth time, in the Over 50s women's team at the Oceania Trans Tasman Masters Hockey Challenge in New Zealand. Picture by Christine Little

While Parkes veteran hockey player Denise Gersbach is no stranger to the international stage, every time she pulls on the green and gold she's faced with a new opportunity and a new challenge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.