Parkes Railway Bowling Club boasts the 2022/23 Pennant Flag winners in Grade 5, now off to state final

By Paul Lewin
May 4 2023 - 11:30am
Winners are grinners with the Parkes Railway Bowling Club's Grade 5 Pennants Team the 2022/23 Pennant Flag winners. Picture supplied
Our Grade 5 Pennants Team are your 2022/23 Pennant Flag winners.

