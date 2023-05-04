Our Grade 5 Pennants Team are your 2022/23 Pennant Flag winners.
Congratulations to Phil Barnard, Mick Furney, Ray Griffith, Tony Bright, Aaron Thorne, Peter White, Paul Lewin, Dave Johnson, Tony Latter, Jim Daley, Peter Creith and Blake Strudwick.
Also thanks to Jake Brown, Lea Tanks, Graeme Phillips and Paul Townsend who all filled in for a game throughout the season and a very special mention to our travelling reserve Alan Affleck who at his own expense joined us in Condobolin over the weekend and was a great supporter and selfless clubman.
We are off to the State Pennants Final on June 30. Good Luck to all players.
Unfortunately our Grade 6's and Grade 7's fell just short in their respective finals over the weekend but you all did our club very proud. Thank you!
On Wednesday, April 26 we had social bowls. Winners were Stevie Torrens and Peter White winning 16+18.
Runners-up were Mick Dunn and Kerrie Dunn winning 16+15.
There were no social bowls on Saturday, April 29 as we had 39 players representing the club in Pennants Finals.
This week we have the Zone Singles over the weekend with 2 bowlers in the Open State Singles at Grenfell, 11 bowlers in the Senior State Singles at Home and 12 bowlers in the Reserves State Singles at Condobolin.
We wish all bowlers the best of luck over the weekend and we thank them for representing our club.
The Parkes Railway Bowling Club in conjunction with the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club express our sincere thanks to Geoff Freeman for renewing his Umpire Trainer and Assessor Accreditation in Lithgow last week, as Geoff works tirelessly to ensure we are all up to date and trained as umpires. Thanks Geoff!
In the club on Friday, May 5 we have happy hour 5-7pm, meat tray raffles, badge draw ($150), joker draw ($2650) and the Bistro serving up their sensation meals from 6pm.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
