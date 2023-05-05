The Parkes and District Kennel Club held a very successful two day Agility and Jumping Trial on the weekend of April 22 and 23.
Competitors travelled from all over NSW and the ACT for the popular event.
The club was well supported by Parkes Shire Council with the preparation of the grounds for the weekend and were fortunate to receive a Community Investment Grant from Northparkes Mines to assist with the running of the trial.
Parkes club members performed exceptionally over the weekend with the following fabulous results:
Fiona Watts and Indie: Excellent Agility - Qualification and 1st Place.
Denise Gersbach and Vesper: Novice Agility - Qualification and 1st place.
Sharon Jeffries and Flick: Novice Jumping - Qualification and 1st place.
Karen Stubbings and Cooper:
Niki Drage and Po:
Zoe Blank and Mozzie: Excellent Jumping - Qualification and 1st place.
There was a very popular raffle over the weekend and a fantastic canteen which was well supported by competitors and spectators.
The club is already preparing for their next two day trial which will be held in August.
